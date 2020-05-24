The state grants variations for Garfield County churches, gyms and restaurants

%MINIFYHTML1da8b5dc477b40be808c5d8a10dec0e313% %MINIFYHTML1da8b5dc477b40be808c5d8a10dec0e313%

Restaurants, gyms, and gyms can immediately reopen at half capacity after the state approved a variance request on Saturday from Garfield County.

In a press release, companies in county states still must meet social distancing requirements as detailed in the variance requests:

%MINIFYHTML1da8b5dc477b40be808c5d8a10dec0e314% %MINIFYHTML1da8b5dc477b40be808c5d8a10dec0e314%

Five of the six variance requests were granted by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The only request that was not granted was to reopen major tourist attractions such as the hot springs and the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.

"The request to reopen major tourist attractions was not approved, but will be reevaluated on June 1," the statement said.

Read more from our partners at Glenwood Springs Post-Independent.