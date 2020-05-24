The star of & # 39; LHH & # 39 ;, Milan Christopher, goes public with his transgender girlfriend

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood & # 39; He confirms that he is bisexual while sharing a photo of his night date with his new girlfriend Lauryn England on Instagram.

Rapper Milan christopher He goes public with his new girlfriend. The "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"Star posted on Instagram a photo of them together during a night out. They are holding hands on the night of the date.

The bride is a transgender from Jaylon Aaron to Lauryn England. She posted a similar photo and called it "heaven sent." She wrote, "It's kind of the way he (beloved emoji) looks at me on date night with my hunni."

Reality star VH1 then confirmed her sexuality in the comment section. One of his followers asked him if it was "bi (sexual)" and he replied with a short but assertive answer, "Very".

Lauryn has also answered fan questions on her own page. For a skeptical fanatic who called his date a "public trick" because Milan was "a known background," he unabashedly replied, "And I'm one of the best (kiss face)." She insisted that their relationship was "serious as a heart attack." She added: "He is so sweet and I am happy."

Milan Christopher debuted in "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" during the second season along with the then boyfriend Miles Brock. They became the first openly gay couple on VH1 reality shows. After their breakup, Milan later said he was curious to strike up a relationship with women.

"All my eyes are on an award and that is @moniece_slaughter," she once wrote on Instagram as she hinted at setting eyes on "LHH's" co-star. Moniece Slaughter. "I assume I'm bisexual now! I don't know if it's because of such a bad breakup. I don't know if it's happening to me! Maybe I need advice or all I need to do is try to be with real women like momo … it makes me wondering … or maybe it's me. I've never dated a foreal woman. I know I'll always be gay and have an attraction to men, but … I really don't know what's going on in my head I guess. "