The star of & # 39; Ink Master & # 39 ;, Daniel Silva, was sued by Corey La Barrie's parents after a fatal accident

Daniel Silva faces a "wrongful death" lawsuit from Simon La Barrie and Lissa Burton after a drunk car accident that left the couple's son Corey dead.

"Tattoo artist"star Daniel Silva is being sued by the parents of the late YouTuber Corey La Barrie after his death earlier this month, May 2020.

The internet celebrity was celebrating his 25th birthday when he died in a single car accident.

La Barrie's brother claimed that a "drunk friend" was behind the wheel of the 2020 McLaren 600LT, which "ran off the road and hit a stop sign and a tree."

Now, the 26-year-old Silva faces a murder charge, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirmed on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, and according to TMZ, Simon La Barrie and Lissa Burton He also filed a lawsuit against the tattoo artist, alleging that he and his company, Daniel Silva Tattoos, were negligent in the hours and moments leading up to Corey's death.

In the documents, obtained by the publication, Corey's parents allege that Daniel was driving at an unsafe and unreasonable speed when he was in the car with Corey, which they say means that he was operating the vehicle without due care and in violation of the California law.

They also insist that he was under the influence at the time of the accident, claiming that his own company provided the toxics, including alcohol and other unknown substances, and allege that Daniel had previously been arrested for driving under the influence, so he should having known dangers of doing so.

Corey's parents say that with the loss of their son, they suffer emotional distress, in addition to the burial expenses they have incurred and other costs. They seek undisclosed damage.