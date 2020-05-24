The Raiders' move to Las Vegas will add juice to nullify rivalry with Denver

%MINIFYHTML897e4f726512a46b8e22f496a3a4bdbf11% %MINIFYHTML897e4f726512a46b8e22f496a3a4bdbf11%

While Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are together in Kansas City, the path to the division title runs at Arrowhead Stadium. The Broncos, who have lost nine straight games to K.C., are well aware of this.

For that reason, the Kansas City vs. Denver have grown in importance in recent years as the Chiefs have claimed four consecutive AFC West titles. Consequently, the Broncos' rivalry with the Raiders, who have had only one winning season in their last eight, has become somewhat stale.

But the Raiders' move to Las Vegas, along with a new Raiders defense and general fan excitement in the third season of Jon Gruden's second tenure with the team, are sure to inject fresh juice into the Broncos rivalry. .

The Raiders, who lead the all-time series 65-54-2, currently have the most expensive and most expensive ticket in the NFL since the calendar was officially released a few weeks ago. In the secondary market, the team's ticket prices have increased more than 500% since their last season in Oakland, as silver and black fans are eager to pack the new Allegiant stadium.

And with the expansion of the playoffs in 2020 through an additional wild card in each league, the Broncos and Raiders, both widely forecast to end somewhere north or south of .500, are likely to have more intrigue in the playoffs in their two matches. That is especially the case for the end of the regular season when the Raiders arrive in Denver on January 3.

– Kyle newman, Up News Info

NEW 💥 If you enjoy sports coverage from Up News Info, we have a new subscription offer for you! Try the first month for just 99 ¢

How about hit?

TV / RADIO: This is what sports broadcast today

Ask the expert

+ Broncos Mailbag: Do you have any questions about the team? Tap here to ask Ryan O & # 39; Halloran.

Must read

Broncos rookie Tyrie Cleveland can't wait to show doubt and wrong NFL executives

NFL scouts passed Broncos rookie Tyrie Cleveland from left to right. Now the former Florida Gators wide receiver can't wait to prove those scouts were wrong. Read more…

NFL Journal: Power Rankings After Free Agency and Draft

The Broncos beat writer Ryan O & # 39; Halloran offer a low season edition of their NFL power rating going into the summer. Read more…

%MINIFYHTML897e4f726512a46b8e22f496a3a4bdbf12% %MINIFYHTML897e4f726512a46b8e22f496a3a4bdbf12%

Why the Broncos' rookie offensive lineman Netane Muti could be stealing the NFL draft, if he stays healthy

The former college position coach said some NFL teams gave Muti a second-round rating, if it weren't for a trio of injuries that end the season. Read more…

Quick successes

+ Keeler: Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods have an advantage over Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson, says Broncos kicker Brandon McManus

+ Broncos Film Studio: Arkansas Versatility DE McTelvin Agim Gives Vic Fangio Another Defensive Line Asset

+ Directed by Mike Munchak, Broncos offensive tackle Hunter Watts feels he can make the transition from FCS to NFL

+ Broncos new cornerback No. 1 A.J. Bouye hasn't lost the chip he had as an undrafted college free agent

+ Broncos named one of four finalists for the ESPN Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Award

+ "Peyton Places,quot; to return to ESPN + for the second season

+ Former Broncos WR Cody Latimer fired shots, mugged a friend in a poker game, according to the affidavit

+ Do you want to talk about the Broncos? Request to join our closed discussion group on Facebook.

By the numbers

$ 5.5 billion

How much revenue would the Denver Broncos lose without fans in the stands?

In total, the NFL would lose $ 5.5 billion in stadium revenue, and the Dallas Cowboys could lose as much as $ 621 million. Read more…

Farewell shot

Broncos podcast: the importance of the team being named a finalist for the ESPN humanitarian award and the widespread impact of "Futures Football,quot;

In this edition of the First-and-Orange podcast, Denver Post sports journalist Kyle Newman joins guest co-host Aric DiLalla of DenverBroncos.com to discuss the team named finalist for an ESPN humanitarian award, as well as the impact of the Futures Football Feeder Program. Plus, analysis of the Broncos' 2020 calendar. Listen here …

Get in touch

If you see something that is cause for questions or have a comment, thought or suggestion please email me at [email protected] or tweet me @danielboniface.