The new Sara Bareilles series is picked up by Apple

The new executive show produced by the & # 39; Waitress & # 39; star along with J.J. Abrams and his Broadway collaborator are expected to debut on the streaming platform next summer.

Singer / songwriter turned Broadway star Sara BareillesThe new TV series have been collected by the bosses of Apple TV +.

"Small voice", the program that Sara helped create with J.J. Abrams, will premiere on the streaming service in July 2020.

The series stars Brittany O & # 39; Grady as a talented artist struggling to follow her dreams in New York City.

Sara wrote the original music for the series, which features a pilot episode written and directed by Jessie Nelson, his collaborator in the Broadway musical "Waitress"

Bareilles and Nelson were the executive producers of the series with Abrams and his partner in Bad Robot Productions. Ben stephenson.

The news comes at a good time for Sara, who recently revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19 but had fought the virus and won.

The Grammy winner posted a video to her Instagram Stories on April 2, 2020 while she was in New York and updated fans about her condition.

"I just wanted to register," he said. "I am really quiet right now and I will probably continue to be quiet. I just take all this in and have a lot of feelings like I do. I had it (COVID-19), so you know. I'm fully recovered, so you know. I'm just thinking of all the people who are going through this really difficult time and sending so much love and just thanking me for every easy breath and every day I can walk around. Lots of love, guys. Take care of yourselves. "

Sara did not add any details, but she probably contracted the virus while starring in the West End production of her musical "Waitress," her co-star. Gavin creel He also believes he contracted the virus, but chose to isolate himself and not be tested. Several other cast members of the show tested positive, according to reports.