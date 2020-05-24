The NBA is in talks with The Walt Disney Company to restart the season in late July.

It appears that the NBA is actively working to try to resume the season amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday, Mike Bass, NBA communications director, released a statement in which he revealed that the league and the National Association of Basketball Players are in talks with the Walt Disney Company, which owns an ESPN percentage, for the season. work again. .

In the statement, he said they will arrive in late July and that things will resume at Disney's ESPN World-Wide Sports complex in Florida. The location would serve as a unique site for games, practices, and housing.

According to the Associated PressThe complex is a 255-acre campus consisting of multiple arenas where games can be held. No need to worry about lack of space when it comes to campus. Major League Soccer is reportedly in talks with Disney to resume its season as well. If everything works, there would be enough room for them and the NBA if they were there at the same time.

Bass also spoke about the league working to ensure the safety of everyone involved as well. He said, "Our priority remains the health and safety of all involved, and we are working with public health experts and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols and protections exist."

The following is a statement from NBA Director of Communications Mike Bass: – NBA (@NBA) May 23, 2020

Like us previously The NBA reportedly suspended all games indefinitely after Rudy Robert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for the virus in March.

