The most amazing celebrity transformations of the week

New hair, I don't care!
That's still the battle cry of many celebrities as she distances herself socially, with plenty of haircuts at home and dye jobs in recent months.
This week, Miley Cyrus debuted a new cut, courtesy of his mother, while Sarah Hyland she decided to dye her hair in a new fiery color. Additionally, a true housewife also decided to turn things around, adding a bold new color to her locks.
In addition to that trio, some TV shows also saw major changes, with a successful CW series losing its main superhero, impacting its fan base, and The masked singer revealing his final three celebrities. Could you guess which stars transformed into the Frog, the Night Angel and the Turtle?
Oh y Rachel McAdams He showed a whole new side in a fun music video featuring a beloved comedy star, and a new celebrity tattoo is causing surprise after being seen in paparazzi photos.
Take a look at this week's most amazing transformations in pop culture …
Miley Cyrus
Hi Blondie
The "Mother & # 39; s Daughter,quot; singer showed off her new haircut on Instagram Story, shaking a Debbie Harryinspired by the mullet-pixie hybrid.
To help Miley achieve her new stylist & # 39; do, celeb & # 39; Sally Hershberger The Disney student's mom spoke, Tish Cyrus, through the process on FaceTime, with the cut also documented by fashion too.
Instagram / Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland
the Modern Family Star unveiled her new tone on Instagram, referencing The little Mermaid in her selfie caption showing off her red hair.
"I want to be where the people are …" she wrote, adding: "I did all this alone! Very proud!"
Instagram / Teddi Mellencamp
Teddi Mellencamp
The real housewives of Beverly Hills Star presented her new look on Instagram, showing a pink tone.
"After having a baby, I always do something drastic with my hair. This time, I thought it was pink!" she wrote. "And although @tedwinator said he looked,quot; hawt, "Cruz said he looked crazy."
YouTube / Netflix
Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams
The duo are teaming up for a new Netflix comedy and they are showing off their vocal skills in a music video.
In Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga, Ferrell and McAdams play aspiring musicians, obviously named Lars and Sigrid, who can compete in Eurovision, the global song competition, and it's safe to say that both are showing their wildest sides, especially The notebook star.
The CW
Batwoman
The CW superhero series will look very different in the second season. Mainly because his Batwoman will be played by a new woman.
Fans were shocked when Ruby pink She announced that she would be leaving the series, with Warner Bros. and The CW announcing that they would reissue the lead role, committing to "a new lead actress and member of LGBTQ," the network and the studio confirmed in a statement.
"I have made the difficult decision not to return to Batwoman next season," Rose said in a statement. "This was not a decision I made lightly, as I have the utmost respect for the cast, the crew, and everyone involved in the show in both Vancouver and Los Angeles."
Marcus Ingram / Getty Images / Michael Becker / FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC.
Kandi Burruss
KAndi Burruss traded her peach Real Housewives of Atlanta for a crown, being named winner of The masked singerthird season, being unmasked as Night Angel.
The other finalists? Bow wow was unmasked as a frog and a beautiful soul Jesse McCartney was revealed to be the turtle.
John Roca Photography / MEGA
Matt Lauer
After writing a scathing opinion piece questioning Ronan FarrowReports and verification of facts in the best-selling book Catch and killfirst Today Co-host show came out in Sag Harbor sporting an amazing new ink job.
In the photos, Lauer was driving in a car wearing a baseball cap, sunglasses, and a white button that showed his new tattoo on his arm, which said: "Hate erodes the container it's in."
