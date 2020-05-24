The most amazing celebrity transformations of the week

New hair, I don't care!

That's still the battle cry of many celebrities as she distances herself socially, with plenty of haircuts at home and dye jobs in recent months.

This week, Miley Cyrus debuted a new cut, courtesy of his mother, while Sarah Hyland she decided to dye her hair in a new fiery color. Additionally, a true housewife also decided to turn things around, adding a bold new color to her locks.

In addition to that trio, some TV shows also saw major changes, with a successful CW series losing its main superhero, impacting its fan base, and The masked singer revealing his final three celebrities. Could you guess which stars transformed into the Frog, the Night Angel and the Turtle?

Oh y Rachel McAdams He showed a whole new side in a fun music video featuring a beloved comedy star, and a new celebrity tattoo is causing surprise after being seen in paparazzi photos.