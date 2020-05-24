The last Shad Gaspard remembered during the Sunset Memorial service at Venice Beach

Instagram

Siliana Gaspard, the widow of the former WWE star, has joined a series of friends, family and fans to pay tribute to the 39-year-old at the site of her drowning.

Tragic fighter Shad Gaspard He has been remembered at a monument at dusk at the site of his death by drowning.

The body of the former WWE star appeared in Venice Beach, California, on Wednesday, May 20, three days after he and his 10-year-old son, Aryeh, were washed out to sea by a storm surge on May 17.

First responders rushed to rescue them and concentrated on putting the boy to safety first, as requested by Gaspard, but when they returned, the athlete had disappeared.

On Friday night, Gaspard's widow Siliana joined a series of friends, family and fans to pay tribute to the 39-year-old at a service in Venice Beach, reports TMZ.

The memorial took place days after the fighter-turned-actor Dwayne "The rock"Johnson took to Instagram to greet his friend with a touching post.

Along with a photo of the two stars, Johnson wrote, "This hurts. A great guy. My deepest condolences and love to Shad Gaspard's wife, son, and family."

"Shad drowned in the ocean, but not before instructing first responders to save his 10-year-old son first. That is a father's love."

"This is a difficult process to process. Love and light for Shad's family. And your warrior spirit lives through your son."