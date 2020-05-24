The last battle of Instagram Live & # 39; Verzuz & # 39; features Jamaican artists, draws nearly half a million viewers – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML0e2c988e350688c78bbde14f020501cd13% %MINIFYHTML0e2c988e350688c78bbde14f020501cd13%

– "Jamaicans,quot; were in vogue on Twitter on Saturday night after two legendary artists put on a live Instagram show for everyone.

Music producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz created Verzuz, a weekly Instagram Live battle, to reunite music lovers caught during the coronavirus pandemic.

Saturday's installation featured Jamaican dancehall artists Beenie Man and Bounty Killer, whose real names are Anthony Davis and Rodney Price, respectively.

Around 450,000 people tuned in to the show, which unlike other Verzuz battles hosted the artists in the same room.

The show even spawned some memes about Davis' dance moves.

Davis won the Grammy for Best Reggae Album for "Art & Life,quot; in 2001 and Price was nominated for a Grammy for Best Reggae Album for "Ghetto Dictionary: The Mystery,quot; in 2002.

The dancehall showdown was visited online by a number of celebrities, including Usain Bolt, DJ Khaled, Snoop Dogg, Missy Elliot, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Diddy, Ella Mai, Amanda Seales, Busta Rhymes, Rihanna, and others who commented during the hour battle.

At one point, the police appeared, according to the artists, but the show continued. Jamaica has instituted an 8 p.m. curfew due to coronavirus, according to the United States Embassy in Jamaica.

The battle began with the Jamaican National Anthem and ended with Bob Marley's "One Love,quot;.

These are some of the artists who have appeared in battles in recent weeks:

Swizz Beatz vs Timbaland

Boi-1Da against Hit-Boy

The Dream vs. Sean Garrett

Ne-Yo vs Johnta Austin

Ryan Tedder vs Benny Blanco

Scott Storch vs Mannie Fresh

RZA vs DJ Premier

T-Pain vs Lil Jon

Teddy Riley vs. Babyface

Erykah Badu vs. Jill Scott

