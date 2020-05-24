The "Knight Rider,quot; theme song played on the cello is the best kind of nostalgia for Gen-X

The 80's show Knight Rider It was about a guy who was driving a talking car and solving crimes. I think. I remember seeing a young (ish) David Hasselhoff arguing with the car, a 1982 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am called KITT (Knight Industries Two Thousand), voiced by William Daniels. KITT had a red Cylon-like light on its front grille (his?) That made the car appear vaguely threatening. Knight Rider It was amazing TV from the 80s and as such had an equally spectacular theme song (sidebar: I'd like to go back to television theme songs that explain the entire plot of the show, be it in the lyrics or in a voiceover like this, you, 1980).

London-based cellist Samara Ginsberg, who among other things produces "virtuous arrangements of cartoon / film / tv / video game themes,quot; took the Knight Rider theme and made it his in a completely incredible video that I can not stop watching. That's her, doing all eight parts. Seriously, I'm amazed.

For comparison, here is the original Knight Rider opening theme (ah, that 80's synth-pop), for those of you who missed it the first time:

Ginsberg's Eight Cellos / One Woman productions also include an arrangement of the Imperial March (also known as Darth Vader's themed music) by Star Wars (the masks!) …

… and the theme of another show from the 1980s close and dear to the Xers generation: Inspector Gadget:

Ah, the 1980s: bad hair but great TV themes. Now I'm trying to think of other shows from the '80s that Ginsberg might fall in love with the cello: Facts of life? Magnum, PI? Miami Vice?

Honestly, there are many good options to choose from.