The Devils reportedly contacted Swedish coach Rikard Gronborg about his coach position

It has been a difficult year for the New Jersey Devils with the team forced to make a coach change within a few months of the season, replacing John Hynes with Alain Nasreddine.

As the team continues to search for their future head coach, they have reportedly been searching abroad. According to swisshockeynews.ch, the Devils contacted Swedish coach Rikard Gronborg earlier this season. However, he is still under contract with ZSC Lions, his current team in the Swiss National League.

"New Jersey did it the right way and called us first and asked if they could speak to our head coach," team manager Sven Leuenberger told Klaus Zaugg of the Swiss publication. Watson. "We allowed it, but we made it very clear that we were not releasing him from his contract."

Gronborg has been the head coach of the Swedish national team since 2016 and joined the Zurich-based ZSC Lions before the start of the 2019-20 season. The Lions finished the regular season as the best team in the National League, posting a record of 31-13-6, before the playoffs were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 51-year-old is under contract with the Swiss team until the end of next season and will reportedly see his contract. However, New Jersey is said to remain interested in the coach moving forward.

In April, New Jersey also interviewed former Las Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant for the position.

After taking office on December 3, Nasreddine led the Devils to a 19-16-8 record in his first season as NHL head coach. The team sat in last place in the Metropolitan Division with 68 points in 69 games when the season stopped on March 12.