The Devils reportedly contacted Swedish coach Rikard Gronborg about his coach position

It has been a difficult year for the New Jersey Devils with the team forced to make a coach change within a few months of the season, replacing John Hynes with Alain Nasreddine.

As the team continues to search for their future head coach, they have reportedly been searching abroad. According to swisshockeynews.ch, the Devils contacted Swedish coach Rikard Gronborg earlier this season. However, he is still under contract with ZSC Lions, his current team in the Swiss National League.

"New Jersey did it the right way and called us first and asked if they could speak to our head coach," team manager Sven Leuenberger told Klaus Zaugg of the Swiss publication. Watson. "We allowed it, but we made it very clear that we were not releasing him from his contract."

