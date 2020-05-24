The AEW Double or Nothing Stadium Stampede match was ridiculous and stupid.

Who says that the fight is false?

AEW's Double or Nothing took place on May 23, marking the unofficial one-year anniversary of the promotion, and nothing really captured the company's unique levels of creativity like its Stadium Stampede match. It was absurd. It was hilarious. It was professional wrestling in 2020.

Since the world of sports today is devastated by the coronavirus, wrestling has had to find new ways to try to keep fans engaged with its product while hosting shows in an empty stadium. WWE hosted WrestleMania at the Performance Center in April and has since held empty arena shows, and hosted two movie-style movie-style matches during the event: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match, and John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt at a Firefly Fun House match. Both games were critically received, and were two of the best games received in 2020.

AEW hasn't been safe from that either. Rankings have been affected, while empty arena shows have damaged doors, and the company's momentum slowed after offering consistently excellent shows for roughly the two months prior to closing. That doesn't mean they've been completely stopped for being creative, and the Stadium Stampede match proved it.

The faction-versus-faction match pitted Inner Circle and The Elite in the void TIAA Bank Stadium, home of the Jacksonville Jaguars, where 10 men fought and around the empty stadium. To recap some of the ridiculousness of the game:

Matt Jackson made a moon jump from one of the goal posts

Matt Hardy "transformed,quot; three times into one of the stadium pools

"Hangman,quot; Page and Jake Hager had an old-fashioned bar fight at one of the stadium's clubs.

Chris Jericho launched a red flag of challenge in a possible count of 3

Nick Jackson tossed Jericho with a bag of soccer balls

Overall, it was kind of a 45-minute "show,quot; that dealt almost entirely with the era of wrestling social media, where absurd humor and GIF-friendly moments reign supreme. The game itself was more than fans of the fight have seen since AEW since the start of the promotion: athletics, a hint of the absurd, and plenty of creative freedom.

The Stadium Stampede was also (almost) universally well received on the machine Tweet:

The best part of the Stadium Stampede match was probably Tony Schiavone laughing out loud the whole time. – Smark to Death (@smarktodeath) May 24, 2020

Good morning to Stadium Stampede matches ONLY. – Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) May 24, 2020

Stadium Stampede is like Money in the Bank made by people who like wrestling and have a decent sense of humor – Brandon Stroud (@MrBrandonStroud) May 24, 2020

Will this be a new standard of wrestling? It has potential, as long as it is well executed. A friendly reminder that you can't have 100 wrestling fans in one room and get them to agree that today is Sunday.

But for now, this is for AEW and to deliver laughter and rampant entertainment during a time when we need it. Hopefully we will see more soon.