The 2020 Venice Film Festival will continue as a plan despite the coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 Venice Film Festival will not be canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Italian local governor.

Veneto Governor Luca Zaia, who sits on the board of directors of the organizers of the Biennale di Venezia, is confident that the annual September event will proceed as planned as blockade restrictions across the country are beginning to relieve yourself.

According to local media, the official acknowledged that the lineup for the festival will likely shrink after productions worldwide were halted by COVID-19 concerns in March, but he believes there is no reason not to go ahead. with the meeting.

The heads of the Venice Film Festival have yet to issue a formal statement on the updated status of the party, which will take place from September 2 to 12, with the actress. Cate Blanchett appointed to direct the main jury of the competition.

The list of movies slated for screen at the event is generally unveiled in late July.

Zaia's comments echo those of Biennial President Roberto Cicutto, who last month stated that organizers would defy the global health crisis to organize its 77th edition as scheduled.

If the Venice Film Festival opens in September, it will become the first major film event to be held in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

To date, more than 32,700 people in Italy have died from COVID-19, the third highest total behind the US. USA And the United Kingdom.