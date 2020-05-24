Texas Chick-Fil-A Holds Ceremony for High School Graduates – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – While the Class of 2020 is forced to participate in virtual or highly restricted in-person ceremonies, a Chick-fil-A in Texas wanted to make sure that his graduate employees ended their school year with a memorable event.

At an outdoor ceremony in San Antonio, a store employee called the names of the graduates, as attendees wore face masks and gloves. They walked down the red carpet, where they received an elegant graduation stole and a gift basket, before posing for photos.

"While that may not be how you envisioned graduation a few years, months, or even days ago, we wanted to make sure that you were celebrated in a way that we could all be here and celebrate you for the accomplishment you have done," he said. a store clerk at the start of the ceremony. "We know it took a lot of hard work and determination, so we didn't want that not to be celebrated."

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the cancellation of many graduation ceremonies, amid orders to stay home and measures of social distancing.

Some school districts adapted to the new normal, doing door-to-door graduations, virtual ceremonies, and even diploma awards.

In North Texas, many schools were able to hold restricted in-person ceremonies at outdoor venues such as Texas Motor Speedway, Globe Life Field, and AT,amp;T Stadium.

Celebrities have also risen to the plate. LeBron James, for example, hosted his own primetime television graduation for seniors, complete with musical guests and a digital yearbook.

