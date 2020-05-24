Terrifying black light videos show just how easy it is to get coronavirus – BGR

A new study analyzing the new coronavirus on surfaces shows the importance of EPP for the front lines that serve patients with COVID-19.

The researchers used black light and a special substance to demonstrate exposure to a pathogen, and showed that even PPE cannot always keep people safe from a virus.

The study is consistent with previous experiments that used similar techniques to demonstrate that the new coronavirus can spread from human to human by touching and reaching all kinds of surfaces.

The CDC changed its guidelines a few days ago to make it clear that the main way the new coronavirus can spread is from person to person. Transmission of COVID-19 from surfaces and objects is less likely, but not impossible. The virus can survive on a variety of surfaces, according to various studies, and is enough to spread it to your hands, then your eyes, mouth, or nose, and risk becoming infected with the virus.

That is why everyone should wear masks and stay away from other people. Hand washing should be a priority, and you should avoid touching your face at all costs. A new study shows exactly how easy it is for the new coronavirus to spread, even from surfaces, if the right conditions are met.

Researchers from various universities looked at the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) in hospitals and how it can lead to exposure to COVID-19. Published in Medical education, The study simulated caring for an infected person. Healthcare personnel had to put on a cap, gown, gloves, eye protection, an N95 mask, and a face shield before entering the room. The patient was sprayed with a non-toxic fluorescent solution to simulate the virus, and the same solution was added to a simulated albuterol nebulizer treatment that the patient used.

At the end of the care, the health workers were taken back to a room that was illuminated with black light. The researchers examined the PPE, which the staff had to remove. The researchers found a fluorescent solution on the skin of healthcare workers, indicating that they made mistakes in handling the PPE after being exposed to the patient.

The solution was often found on the faces and forearms of staff members, an indication that changes to PPE handling procedures were required, as seen in the image below:

The study demonstrates the importance of EPP in hospitals treating patients with COVID-19, as the team can significantly limit exposure to the virus. But even then, without proper protocols and training, medical personnel are at risk of exposure to the virus.

The main conclusion for the general public here is that the virus can contaminate your hands and clothing when exposed to a person carrying the virus. As a general rule, you should avoid touching the mask while outside without washing or disinfecting your hands first.

"Although it doesn't sound glamorous, hand hygiene is still extremely important," said Dr. Krutika Kuppalli. Health line, and you should avoid touching your face, regardless of whether you wear a mask or not.

While the study focuses on PPE for medical and frontline personnel, similar experiments have been conducted to show how easy it is to transmit the virus from person to person. Japanese health authorities used black light in a restaurant to demonstrate that one person could infect nine others. At the end of the simulation, the invisible tint was found everywhere in the restaurant, demonstrating why strict hygiene measures and social distancing are best practices during the pandemic:

NHK conducted an experiment to see how germs spread on a cruise ship buffet. They applied fluorescent paint to the hands of 1 person and then had a group of 10 people dine. Within 30 minutes, the paint had transferred to each individual and was on the faces of 3.

Two months ago, YouTuber Mark Rober conducted a similar experiment inside a school, where a teacher and student were "infected,quot; with Glo Germ powder that only appeared with black light. It turns out that the fake virus spread easily to the other children and was discovered on various surfaces inside the classroom:

Almost at the same time, Vox A clip came out showing how washing your hands with soap can kill the coronavirus using a virus-like substance that glows under UV light:

