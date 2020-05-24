Talking Points: Restaurants Say Governor Walz's New Orientation Is "A Big Surprise And A Big Disappointment,quot; – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – While churches will be able to hold 25% capacity meetings beginning Wednesday, restaurants will only be able to open with a maximum of 50 people eating socially distant and only outside on June 1. However, local restaurants insist they need more.

There are almost 11,000 restaurants in Minnesota. Between March and April, 49% of the season closed and 90% dismissed or suspended the workers.

Restaurant sales in 2019 in Minnesota were approximately $ 11.6 billion. However, many estimate that they have lost $ 675 million in April alone. Of the 285,000 jobs in those same months, 150,000 have been laid off or suspended.

In April, half of the restaurants surveyed said that if they did not obtain significant changes in orientation before July 1, they would close their businesses permanently.

Governor Walz announced Wednesday that restaurants could reopen with outdoor seating, with up to 50 customers at a time.

Restaurants say allowing 50 diners outdoors isn't enough, noting that many don't even have an outdoor space.

“It was a great surprise and a great disappointment for all of us to know that this would be the first phase of reopening. It was a very difficult day for many people to try to understand how they are going to move forward, "said Liz Rammer, president and CEO of Hospitality Minnesota.

The governor says limited indoor meals will be part of the next phase of reopening in Minnesota. But he says that at this point, he cannot give a responsible date for when the next phase will occur.