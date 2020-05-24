Suspect arrested in hit-and-run accident that killed man and woman on Highway 5 in Downey – Up News Info Los Angeles

DOWNEY (CBSLA) – A fatal hit-and-run accident that killed two people was caught on camera video on Sunday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. at the Paramount exit on Highway 5 in Downey.

A white Fiat seemed to clip a red sedan and sent it spiraling off the highway and crashed into a tree.

The man and woman traveling in the red vehicle were killed and the Fiat took off from the scene.

The suspect was arrested after freelance news photographer Héctor Gerardo witnessed the accident and followed him, while calling 911.

"The red car only drove normally and the white car went in and out of the lanes," said Gerardo. "Thirty seconds later, it starts moving to the right and cuts the red car. I screamed quite loudly and thought, wow, I can't believe this is happening and I just did what I had to do, or stopped and tried to help people who in my mind knew they were beyond what I could. and my best instinct was to follow and follow the suspect. "

Police reached the suspect near Florence Avenue and Studebaker Road, about three miles from the scene of the accident.

The California Highway Patrol said the driver did not show up under the influence of drugs or alcohol, but that he will likely face charges of hit and run.

"Unfortunately, those two people who were only traveling on the highway took their lives," said Gerardo.

Neither the suspect nor the names of the victims have been released.