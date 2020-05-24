Suriname's strong man ignores murder sentence in reelection bid

The 74-year-old Suriname president looked directly at a judge as he read his sentence for crimes committed during a 1982 political purge that cemented his control over the small South American nation.
"He has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for committing murder," he said that day last January, according to witnesses.
The show, virtually unknown to a sitting president, stunned the audience.
For President Desi Bouterse, his conviction before a military tribunal in Suriname was only the latest chapter in a four-decade battle to maintain power. Appealing the ruling and avoiding prison through presidential immunity, he is running for reelection.
Monday's vote will be one of the most important tests of his career. Amid an economic crisis and pandemic, Surinamese will decide whether Bouterse will spend his twilight years ruling the country or serving a sentence.
"He is a survivor, above all else," said Hans Ramsoedh, a Surinamese historian based in the Netherlands. "He has no ideological beliefs or vision apart from the desire to remain in power."
During his career, Mr. Bouterse has been a colonialist, a feared military dictator, a tycoon, and, recently, a populist.
He has staged two military coups, terrorized his opponents, and forged the country's first multi-ethnic political coalition. He has It fooled the middle class but empowered Suriname's poor.
Mr. Bouterse did not respond to repeated interview requests for this article. With his support slipping, his party has skipped all public debates and instructed supporters to avoid the media before the vote.
The 14 opposition parties contesting the general elections hope that falling standards of living and corruption scandals will prevent Bouterse from retaining a majority in Parliament and forcing him to resign. But even they acknowledge that support for the charismatic president remains high among the poor and that his criminal convictions give him ample reason to maintain power at all costs.
"I hope people will vote for the change, because we deserve much better than this," said Maisha Neus, 33, a businesswoman and opposition candidate for Parliament. "My outlook is bleaker."
Bouterse has built his recent popularity by adapting the populist and nationalist positions of the allies in the vicinity of Venezuela to the diverse society of Suriname, made up of descendants of enslaved Africans, Indian and Indonesian contract workers, Chinese merchants and indigenous peoples.
He has promoted his humble origins and mixed race to differentiate himself from Suriname's traditional politicians, who tend to represent individual ethnic groups. Over the years, his National Democratic Party has grown from a military clique to the country's first major multi-ethnic political movement, breaking the voting patterns that have divided Suriname since its independence from the Netherlands.
"He knows Surinamese society very well, and that is the key to understanding its success," said Peter Meel, an expert in Suriname's history at Leiden University in the Netherlands. “He relates very easily to people from different backgrounds. You can have a drink with him, get closer to him.
Like Hugo Chávez, Venezuela's late strongman and Bouterse's personal friend, Bouterse has showered followers with cheap houses and food with little regard for state chests and captivated them with country speeches, songs, and dances. Its spending has left the country virtually bankrupt, forcing the government to They rob bank reserves to import food before the elections.
Bouterse often attributes the country's struggles to "white men in shorts," his nickname for foreign powers like the Netherlands, who ruled Suriname for 300 years.
Mr. Bouterse was born to a poor family in the Suriname sugar belt. A restless and ambitious young man, he dropped out of high school and enlisted in the Dutch army, serving, among other places, at a NATO base in Germany during the Cold War, according to Nina Jurna, a Brazilian-based Dutch author who wrote a book about Mr. Bouterse.
As Suriname approached independence in 1975, the Dutch invited Mr. Bouterse and a few dozen other Surinamese officers to return home and build the new national army.
Dissatisfied with the new country's economic stagnation, Bouterse took power in a military coup in 1980 with the tacit support of locally stationed Dutch officers, according to Dirk Kruijt, a Suriname expert at the University of Utrecht in the Netherlands.
The exact role played by the Netherlands in Bouterse's rise to power remains unclear. Despite requests for disclosure, the Dutch government has kept the official files related to the coup secret.
After taking power, Mr. Bouterse ruled Suriname. through terror. Fearing a backlash, in 1982 Mr. Bouterse ordered his soldiers to gather, torture and execute 15 dissident officers, union leaders, journalists and businessmen.
The killings, known as the "December murders," crushed the core of Suriname's nascent elite, traumatizing the small peaceful country and altering its course.
"It was a war against Surinamese," said Amanda Sheombar, who was 12 when her cousin, an army sergeant, died in the massacre. "We live in fear, everyone assumed they might be the next targets."
Mr. Bouterse would later accept "political responsibility,quot; for the murders, but never personal responsibility. He has said, without offering evidence, that the executions prevented further bloodshed by beheading a coup plot.
The Dutch reacted to the killings by suspending a generous aid package. It was the beginning of Suriname's economic decline, marked by regular currency crises, defaults, strikes, and devaluations.
To make up for the loss, Bouterse played with the Americans and the Soviets for financial support and even organized a Libyan embassy, a rarity under Colonel Muammar el-Qaddafi, the Libyan dictator. Dutch prosecutors claim that he also applied to the Colombian cartels for income, earning him a conviction for absentee drug trafficking in the Netherlands.
When asked once during the Cold War whether he was left or right, Mr. Bouterse replied that he was simply a military man, who was taught to march with "left foot, right foot,quot;.
When Suriname transitioned to democracy in 1987, Bouterse abandoned his military uniform for Striped three-piece suits and pocket squares, but kept control of the army.
He also began to reinvent himself as a Democrat and an alternative to Suriname's colonial-era ruling parties. Fearful at first, his party consistently gained support during the 1990s.
By the time he won an electoral victory in 2000, Bouterse, a Scottish power broker, had transformed into a gay man of the people, wearing polo shirts and drinking beer with supporters in the slums of Paramaribo, the capital. He was reelected in 2005.
Under Mr. Bouterse's elected governments, his past excesses were gradually forgotten. The massacre was never taught in Suriname's schools, and a new generation born after the dictatorship had no interest in hearing about crimes from long ago, said Henri Behr, a Suriname business consultant whose brother was killed in the murders of December.
But now justice can finally catch up to Mr. Bouterse, Mr. Behr said.
The Bouterse court appearance in January, the first since the case began in 2007, was a cathartic moment for the families of the victims.
"I was hoping to see a strong man," said Behr, who was in the courtroom. "What I saw was great fear."
Harmen Boerboom contributed reports from Paramaribo, Suriname.