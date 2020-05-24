Steph Curry's wife Ayesha reveals her new body – after alleged belly surgery !!

Ayesha Curry, Steph Curry's wife has a new body. The mother of three children lost ALL the weight of her pregnancy and more.

And while everyone marvels at her new figure, many speculate that Ayesha may have undergone a tummy tuck and fat transfer surgery.

This is how she looked:

This is how it looks now:

Ayesha made national news last year, when in an interview with Jada Pinkett's Red Table Talk, she told Jada that she wanted men to "get into their DMs."

Ayesha said to Jada: "Something that really bothers me, and has honestly given me a feeling of insecurity, is the fact that yes, there are all these women, throwing themselves (at him), but at me, like in the last 10 years, I don't have any of that. "" I have zero, this sounds strange, but, like, male attention, then I start to internalize it and think: 'Is it something, were you wrong with me?'