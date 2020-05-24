Stassi Schroeder changes her wedding date to 2021 – wants Vanderpump's rules to be divided with OG's

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark have accepted the high possibility of canceling their October wedding. Even if the COVID-19 pandemic is contained by then, it would be a big problem asking people to travel internationally.

The couple is watching October 2021 instead. The Vanderpump Rules star revealed the new date during his Straight Up With Stassi podcast.

‘We are 99 percent sure that a year will pass from where we plan. So next year, 2021, October. "

The good thing about this is that Schroeder doesn't even have the desire to be Bridezilla anymore.

‘I'm so easy now because I don't mind trying food. I don't care if the flowers are withered. I just want to get there and once we can get to Rome I don't care if only five people show up. The fact that I can be there is all that matters to me. It could be a ratchet wedding in Italy and I'll be fine. "

This also gives the two of them enough time to welcome a baby that Schroeder has already said is in his plans.

Later, the 31-year-old also spoke about the possibility of a spin-off of the Vanderpump Rules.

‘We need a spin-off with those of us who are in this transition period. We're too old to do the stupid shit I used to do in the first and second seasons of the Vanderpump Rules. Life is a little different now. I have grown a little but we are too young to be Housewives material. Can anyone find a transition program for us? "

This comes after what fans have called the worst season ever.

The general consensus seemed to be that there are too many new characters with no story and OGs leading completely different lives, most don't even work in SUR anymore.

What do you think about a possible spin-off?



