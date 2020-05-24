SpaceX's first astronaut launch breaks new ground for style

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLA. – The first astronauts launched by SpaceX are breaking new ground for style with modern space suits, gull-wing Teslas, and a sleek spacecraft, all white with black trim.

Color coordination is thanks to Elon Musk, the driving force behind SpaceX and Tesla, and a huge fan of flash and science fiction.

NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken like the new look. They will travel to the launch pad in a Tesla Model X electric car.

"He is really cool, and I think the biggest testimony to that is my 10-year-old son telling me how cool I am now," Hurley told The Associated Press.

"SpaceX has done its best,quot; on the appearance of the capsule, he said. "And they've worked just as hard to get the guts and screens and everything else in the vehicle working perfectly."

The real test comes on Wednesday when Hurley and Behnken board a SpaceX Dragon capsule on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and, if equipment and weather permit, fire into space. It will be the first astronaut launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center since the last shuttle flight in 2011.

It will also mark the first attempt by a private company to send astronauts into orbit. Only governments, Russia, the United States, and China have done that.

The historic farewell deserves to look good, according to SpaceX. You already have a nice ring. Musk named his rocket the "Star Wars,quot; Millennium Falcon. The capsule's name comes from "Puff the Magic Dragon,quot;, Musk's jab to all who hesitate when SpaceX started in 2002.

SpaceX designed and built its own suits, which are tailored to fit. Security came first. The cool factor, or wow, was a close second.

"It is important that the suits are comfortable and also inspiring," said Benji Reed of SpaceX. A mission director. "But above all, it is designed to keep the crew safe."

The bulky, orange, entry-level suits worn by shuttle astronauts had their own appeal, according to Behnken, who, like Hurley, wore them for his two previous missions. Movies like "Armageddon,quot; and "Space Cowboys,quot; stole the orange look every time the actors "tried to pretend to be astronauts."

On launch day, Hurley and Behnken will prepare inside the remodeled quarters of the Kennedy crew, dating back to the two-man Gemini missions of the mid-1960s. SpaceX technicians will help astronauts put on their One-piece, two-layer pressure suits.

Hurley and Behnken will emerge through the same double doors used on July 16, 1969 by Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins from Apollo 11: the Operations and Payments Building now bears the Armstrong name.

But instead of the traditional Astrovan, the two will climb into the backseat of a Tesla Model X for the nine-mile trip to Launch Complex 39A, the same platform used by the Moonmen and most transport crews. As they board the Tesla they will see their wives and young children for the last time before the flight.

After three decades, the NASA worm logo returns: futuristic-looking wavy red letters that spell NASA, the "A,quot; that resembles rocket nose cones. The worm adorns the Astro-Tesla, the Falcon, and even astronaut suits, along with NASA's original blue meatball logo.

Hurley and Behnken, in white suits, will transfer from the white Tesla to the white Dragon on the Falcon 9, also white.

"It is going to be quite a show," Reed promised.

The Associated Press Department of Health and Science is supported by the Department of Scientific Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The AP is solely responsible for all content.