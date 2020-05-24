Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis goes silent on social media after racism scandal

Southern charm Star Kathryn Dennis got into some hot water earlier this month when she sent a monkey radio presenter a monkey emoji during a heated exchange of direct political messages, and then her former co-stars accused her of spreading lies. about the marriage of Cameran Eubanks.

While Dennis has not addressed the Eubanks and Naomie Olindo's allegations that Dennis is spreading lies about the Eubanks husband, Jason Wemberley, who had a two-year affair with a makeup artist from Charleston, South Carolina, he responded to criticism of the monkey emoji.

After apologizing for the alleged racist message, Dennis promised he would issue a full statement on the situation. But then she went silent on the radio and has not been heard publicly since.

ICYMI, Dennis and radio host Mika Gadsen were discussing a "Trump Boat Parade,quot; that local Charleston business owners were planning. Dennis said supporting President Trump doesn't make you racist, but then things escalated and Dennis sent Gadsen a cute emoji.

Gadsen decided to share Dennis's direct messages with his followers on social media and wrote: "This is what happens when a black woman in #Charleston speaks out against white supremacy."

Not long after, Dennis tweeted that using a monkey emoji on his text was offensive, and from the bottom of his heart he regretted it. He added that the context was not his intention, but there is no "yes and no,quot; that justify his behavior. He concluded that he didn't think about it, and that was wrong and will do better.

However, not all fans accepted his apology, and many continued to call Dennis about his behavior. Some even demanded that Bravo fire her Southern charm. This prompted Dennis to post a message on Instagram last week, telling his followers that he could no longer bear to remain silent.

"You all should know that this has all been taken out of context. I am very heartbroken and SO depressed because the way I am portrayed is not entirely true," wrote Dennis. "I use that emoji all the time because it looks silly and awkward and that's my baseline."

She went on to say that the account she was arguing with was anonymous, and that she didn't even know who she was texting with. Now Dennis says he's being labeled "all these crazy things and it's just not true." The mother of two ended up writing that she would issue a full statement the next day to answer the charges against her because she cannot bear to have her character annihilated.

It's been days since Kathryn Dennis posted that message, but she never made a statement and has been on radio silence ever since.

Southern charm He is currently on a break from shooting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bravo has not yet revealed when filming will resume or when season 7 will premiere.



