Sources say Meghan Markle feels much more "free,quot; after moving to LA

Sources say Meghan Markle and her man, Prince Harry, feel liberated while staying in Los Angeles. According to Bang Show Biz, the couple have really been enjoying their quarantined time, as well as their move from the UK to Los Angeles.

Due to the COVID-19 blockade, Meghan and Harry were able to take a walk around the city they grew up in. The streets were obviously quite empty due to the pandemic and the ensuing national blockade.

Sources who spoke to the aforementioned outlet claimed that Harry and Meghan had the opportunity to explore the city in a way that they normally would not. In other words, paparazzi weren't outside as they normally would, so they were free to roam the streets as much as they wanted without harassment.

The source shared that it took the paparazzi around two days before they finally discovered they were there. According to the source, they had the ability to drive on their own, so the quarantine was really quite liberating.

According to reports, the Suits The actress has wanted to move to town with Harry for a long time, but it was not an easy feat for Harry, who had to leave his entire family in the UK. Furthermore, Harry had to leave behind much of his old life as well.

To make things more complicated for the former prince, he doesn't know many people in Los Angeles, so it has definitely been a struggle for the former member of the royal family. However, Harry had an established UK lifestyle and routine that was unlike any other, just like Meghan when she married him.

Regarding their family life, Harry and Meghan have been enjoying their time with baby Archie in the running of the bulls. During a conversation with The Sunday Times, the source stated that they loved seeing their son reach so many of his "milestones."

As most know, the couple's decision to leave the royal family came as a big surprise. They released a joint statement earlier in the year that said they would walk away from their duties just a few months after the initial statement.



