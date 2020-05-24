Sony's Xperia 1 II ships to the United States on July 24 for $ 1,199

Sony's new flagship smartphone, the Xperia 1 II (pronounced "brand two,quot;), will ship to the United States starting July 24 for $ 1,199, the company announced. Pre-orders start June 1st. And if you pre-order before June 28, you'll get a free pair of Sony WF-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones.

An important feature of the Xperia 1 II is its 12-megapixel triple camera array, which Sony says can shoot up to 20 fps in burst mode, do AF / AE calculations up to 60 times per second, and automatically focus on human eyes and animals for portraits, among other characteristics. The phone also comes with Photography Pro and Cinematography Pro apps, giving you more manual control over camera settings for your photos and videos.

The Xperia 1 II has a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display and a 21: 9 aspect ratio, making it taller than many other phones. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor, has a 4,000 mAh battery, and supports wireless charging. It also has a 3.5mm audio jack, if you want to connect headphones.

Sony also said it has "plans to develop,quot; the Xperia Pro, a new phone that supports mmWave 5G, which generally offers faster speeds than 5G below 6Hz, but has a more limited range. But to help you find service when using the Xperia Pro, Sony says the new phone will show you the address of a mmWave 5G connection and its transmission and reception speeds. The Xperia 1 II will be 4G only in the USA. But its Europe variant supports 5G.

The Xperia Pro will also have a micro HDMI cable so you can connect it to cameras with HDMI output. That means you can use the Xperia Pro as a monitor for some professional DSLR cameras and camcorders, as well as stream data captured by a camera via the phone's 5G connection, according to Sony.