Sonoma County robbery suspect caught after savage off-road chase – Up News Info San Francisco

BENICIA (Up News Info SF) – A Sonoma County robbery suspect was in custody after a wild high-speed chase across three counties ended an off-road chase and was arrested in a forest of trees, they said The authorities.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Department said the incident began with the alleged theft of a Friedman home improvement generator in Santa Rosa.

The suspect also had arrest warrants for serious crimes in Marin County for theft.

Agents located the suspect driving on Highway 37 near Sears Point. He eluded officers and fled east on Highway 37, toward Solano County. Once in Solano County, the CHP officers and a CHP plane took over the pursuit.

The suspect continued his high-speed flight and eventually drove his vehicle off-road and through a field in the unincorporated area of ​​Solano County near Benicia.

With CHP's plane overhead, the suspect ran into a forest of trees and climbed one. He was arrested a short time later.

His identity and the new charges he faced have not been released by Sonoma County lawmakers.