Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Mark Scheifele and More: A Look at the Best NHL Golfers

With Capital One's "The Match 2,quot; featuring much-needed live sports content for fans worldwide, the focus will be on two amateur golfers from a very different sport: NFL legends Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, while playing alongside Tiger Woods. and Phil Mickelson.

Like soccer, hockey is another sport that features a fair amount of part-time golfers. Many NHL athletes enjoy hitting the links in the offseason or when they have a day off. Some are better than others, but almost everyone likes to go out on the field when they can.

With "The Match 2,quot; up and running, here's a look at some of the world's most notable golfers in hockey:

Alex Ovechkin

Ovechkin would be the first to admit that golf is not his strongest sport, as these images from the course demonstrate.

However, the superstar forward became the envy of anyone who chose a golf club years ago when he made a hole-in-one in his first round. Just to put the crazy odds of that in perspective, some estimates have predicted that a low-disadvantage player who plays 25 rounds of golf each year for 40 years has an approximately 20 percent chance of making only one hole in one in its entirety. . lifetime. For a player who seems barely able to hit the ball, it's pretty impressive.

Sidney Crosby

The Penguins star doesn't play as much anymore as he used to, but Golf Digest still numbered him with 12 handicaps. The left-hander played the other day with former teammate Phil Kessel, and also came onto the field with forward Avalanche Nathan MacKinnon last summer.

The video contains NSFW language.

John Tavares

Toronto captain Maple Leafs is listed as a handicap of 11 by Golf Digest, below his previous mark of 19. Apparently, he encountered NBA superstar Stephen Curry at the Sebonack Golf Club on Long Island a few years ago.

"I play golf mainly recreationally, but if I can go a little lower in some way, I will take it. I am quite competitive," he told Newsday in 2013. "I played a lot in early summer, which is when I'm not usually very good at it. "

Wayne Gretzky

Not a current NHLer, but "The Great One,quot; is actually a great golf player, as evidenced by his numerous appearances on the AT,amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am over the years. He is good friends with Mike Weir, arguably the most successful male golfer in Canadian history, and is also the father-in-law of former World No. 1 Dustin Johnson through his daughter, Paulina. He even had his swing analyzed by famous commentator Peter Kostis on television several years ago.

T.J. Oshie

Billed as a 6.1 handicap by Golf Digest, the Extreme Capitals went viral a couple of years ago after draining a long putt at the American Century Championship with a beer helmet. As in, a helmet with two beer cans and a series of tubes to allow hands-free consumption. The NHL veteran was really living his best life

Nathan MacKinnon

The Avalanche star joined other fellow professionals at Compuware Golf Outing a few years ago.

Although he claimed it was "not very good,quot;, Golf Digest listed it as a handicap four earlier this year. Maybe you have been bitten by the golf bug recently?

Blake Wheeler / Mark Scheifele

Wheeler, the Winnipeg Jets captain, is reportedly one of the top NHL golfers and was offered a sponsor exemption for a PGA Tour Canada event in 2018. However, he was ultimately unable to attend and was replaced by his teammate Mark Scheifele. Scheifele didn't fare too well in his place, unfortunately he scored a first-round score of 15 over par 87. He was also caught on video hitting a cold rod in his 2016 charity golf tournament.

Anthony Mantha

According to Golf Digest, Mantha is the best golfer in the NHL with an impressive +3.2 disadvantage. For non-golfers, that means their average score is better than three shots below par. Maybe if the whole hockey thing doesn't work, Mantha could have a future career with the pros. On the other hand, he racked up 38 points (16 goals, 22 assists) for the Red Wings this season, so perhaps he should keep his guns.