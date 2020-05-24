Sheet masks for every part of the body

Spending too much time only does strange things to the brain, right? I mean, we've all seen "Cast Away", so we know how these things are going. That is the only explanation I have for why I found myself awake at 3 in the morning, howling with laughter at this idea that occurred to me: finding all the existing sheet masks for very specific body parts, buying them all, putting them on. once and, like, become the most vain Scooby Doo Monster imaginable.
Now I'm not saying that no one should Really Do this, but the truth is that there are foil masks for very specific body parts in this world and I have done the work of rounding them all up for you, so … you know what to do, is what I am saying here.
Let's start from the top and move down.
Hair masks
Strangely, I couldn't find masks designed for bald heads, but there are masks for hair. Strange!
Masks for your forehead and between the eyes
Stock up on these to carry you until the botox joints reopen.
Beneath the eye masks
These are the best sheet masks, fight me.
Eestée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask
Masks
For the cheeks of your face! (We'll get to the other cheeks in just a second.)
Nose masks
These are almost always blackhead removal type masks, but while we are playing this game we have to include them.
UO Nose Pore Strip Trio
Lip masks
Ruched, precious!
Sephora Collection Lip Mask
Masks
Of all the masks, these are the dumbest, right? Right.
Wishful Chin Lift Sculpting Mask
Neck and chest masks
Or, as I prefer to call them because it sounds very cheeky: cleavage masks.
Skin Laundry Anti-wrinkle mask for neck and chest sheet
Boob masks
I can't stop yelling "TITTIE MASKS" to all my friends (via, like, text messages and Zoom) and I'm pretty sure that when I am allowed to see my friends again, my friends will NOT want to see me again.
Inc. Edible Double Perks Rainbow Foil Tit Mask.
Freeman Perky Bust Body Mask
Belly Masks
Thank you I hate it.
Vaginal Masks
THANK YOU, I HATE IT. (But I am also totally intrigued.)
Muff Masque Intimate Area Sheet Mask
Masks
The world of butt care is truly fascinating.
Bawdy x Sephora Collection Butt Mask
Armpits Masks
I have a few questions about the application process … like, do you have to hang out with your arms over your head while this thing marines in the pits?
Masks for arms and legs
Free Product Idea: Large foil mask foils that people can cut to fit their different pieces.
Masks
You're still washing your hands like crazy, okay? Good! So maybe treat your paws with some much needed extra moisture?
Nails inc. Thirsty Hands Super Hydrating Hand Mask
Masks for your feet
Keep in mind that most foot masks are the ones that make you molt like a snake. Just … get ready for that, okay?
Dr. Jart Dermask Smoothing Foot Mask
And finally, a mask for your brother
Just because 🙂
Jaxon Lane Bro Mask