Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa reopens after COVID-19 closes – Up News Info Tampa

TAMPA (CW44 News at 10) – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa officially reopened at 7 p.m., Thursday, May 21 under the new strict guidelines of the "Safe and Sound,quot; program. The guidelines include multiple new initiatives designed to create a Hard Rock entertainment experience in an environment that helps keep guests and team members safe.

Safe and Sound program guidelines include:

Temperature checks for all guests and team members prior to entry. No guest or team member with a temperature above the CDC guidelines will be allowed entry.

A requirement that all guests wear masks or cloth covers that meet CDC guidelines, without exception. Masks will be provided to guests as needed.

Thousands of alternate slot machines will be shut down to help ensure social distancing on the casino floor.

The new plexiglass barriers will divide players into table games, poker games, and customer service areas.

850 signs will be placed throughout the complex to encourage social distancing and help ensure compliance with the Safe and Sound Program guidelines.

More than 100 team members will be part of a new "Strong and Safe Cleaning Team,quot; to focus on surface cleaning and disinfection throughout the complex, with a special focus on high-contact surfaces and common areas.

Hand sanitizing stations will be available on the casino floor, at the entrances, and throughout the complex.

Consistent purification and disinfection of air flowing into the complex through the AtmosAir ™ bipolar ionization system designed to destroy virus particles in the air and on surfaces.

An overall 50 percent reduction in guest capacity throughout the complex.

Restaurants including Hard Rock Cafe and Rise Kitchen & Deli will be open with established social distance requirements. At the opening, 200 of Seminole Hard Rock's 800 rooms will be available. The Rock Spa will be open by appointment only. The Seminole Hard Rock Event Center will be closed until further notice. No events will be held at the pool complex until further notice.

"Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming have made a great commitment to sanitation protocols and a safety mindset for guests and team members," said Jim Allen, CEO of Seminole Gaming and President of Hard Rock International. "We are making sure that our resorts are safe and sound so that our guests and team members have peace of mind when they return."

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa is the first of six Seminole Gaming casinos to reopen in Florida. The opening dates for other Seminole Gaming Florida casinos have not been confirmed.