Selena Gomez sends love to the 2020 class of immigrant families

WENN

The singer of & # 39; Lose You to Love Me & # 39; Send a message of power to graduate students from immigrant families in a virtual celebration for the Class of 2020.

Up News Info –

Selena Gomez He shared an encouraging message as he celebrated graduating students from immigrant families in a virtual celebration for the Class of 2020.

%MINIFYHTML23a5e8ac4821b9c54e93e0736673227c13% %MINIFYHTML23a5e8ac4821b9c54e93e0736673227c13%

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced high schools, colleges, and universities around the world to cancel public graduation ceremonies, the 27-year-old singer delivered a surprise speech to hundreds of #Mmmigrads on Saturday, May 23. 2020 as part of #Immigrad Virtual Start 2020.

%MINIFYHTML23a5e8ac4821b9c54e93e0736673227c14% %MINIFYHTML23a5e8ac4821b9c54e93e0736673227c14%

The event celebrated students from immigrant families and immigrant rights advocates from hundreds of high schools and universities, and the Lose You to Love star explained to me that while people can't celebrate it all together, students must be extremely proud of their achievements

"I want them to know that they matter and that their experiences are a big part of American history," said the hitmaker. "When my family came here from Mexico, they launched my American story, as well as yours. I am a proud third-generation American, and my family's journey and sacrifices helped get me to where I am today."

The "Rare" star shared that, "no matter where your family is from, regardless of your immigration status, you have taken steps to get an education, to make your families proud and to open up their worlds."

"Today I send you all my love and congratulations, and I hope you are ready to be everything you want to be," concluded Gómez.