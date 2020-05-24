Selena Gomez gives moving message to graduating immigrant students

Congratulations!

2020 could be one for books, especially for graduate students having ceremonies in the comfort of their homes. Like many before, graduation meant sharing that special moment with your classmates, teachers, coaches, family, and more.

But due to the continuous Coronavirus pandemic, the traditional event is held virtually. Despite these circumstances, most of the 2020 ceremonies are proving to be unforgettable.

Case in point: Selena Gomez surprised graduate immigrant students during Define American's live stream on YouTube on Saturday. The 27-year-old singer shared a heartwarming and heartwarming message for those finishing high school and college.

"Congratulations to all immigrants! I know this is a virtual ceremony, but it is very real. And it is very real for all families, and for all of you and your communities," said Selena during Virtual Start #Immigrad 2020.

"I want them to know that you matter. And that your experiences are a big part of American history," he continued.