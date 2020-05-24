Selena Gomez gives moving message to graduating immigrant students

Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images
Congratulations!
2020 could be one for books, especially for graduate students having ceremonies in the comfort of their homes. Like many before, graduation meant sharing that special moment with your classmates, teachers, coaches, family, and more.
But due to the continuous Coronavirus pandemic, the traditional event is held virtually. Despite these circumstances, most of the 2020 ceremonies are proving to be unforgettable.
Case in point: Selena Gomez surprised graduate immigrant students during Define American's live stream on YouTube on Saturday. The 27-year-old singer shared a heartwarming and heartwarming message for those finishing high school and college.
"Congratulations to all immigrants! I know this is a virtual ceremony, but it is very real. And it is very real for all families, and for all of you and your communities," said Selena during Virtual Start #Immigrad 2020.
"I want them to know that you matter. And that your experiences are a big part of American history," he continued.
The actress explained that when her family moved from Mexico to the United States, they also "set in motion,quot; their American dream and theirs.
"I am a proud third generation Mexican-American, and my family's journey and sacrifices helped me get to where I am today," he shared. "Mine is not a unique story."
She noted that, like her, "each and every one of you has a similar story."
She reminded graduate students that this is a time to celebrate their accomplishments.
"Regardless of where your family is, regardless of your immigration status, you have taken steps to obtain an education, to make your families proud and to open up their worlds," he said. "So I send you all my love today and congratulations!"
Closing their statement, he left a final (and moving) message: "I hope you are prepared to be everything you want to be."
Earlier this month, the Texas native sent an inspiring message to more students during the # Graduation2020 live stream: Facebook and Instagram Class of 2020.
"Hello graduates, it is more than good not to know exactly the next steps," he began. "I mean, it's okay not to know what to do with the rest of your life. It's a journey to find your direction or your passions, so don't be frustrated by the mistakes and setbacks that happen to all of us."
To hear Selena share her wise words, watch the video above!
