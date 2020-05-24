Scientists solve mystery of why some corals change color when stressed – BGR

Coral bleaching occurs when ocean waters become too hot, pushing algae away from the reef and causing a change in the coral.

Sometimes the bleaching makes the reefs pale white, while other times the coral takes on bright neon tones.

The researchers believe this is due to a natural protection mechanism within the coral.

Coral bleaching can be devastating to a reef system. It occurs when the waters of the ocean water get too hot, causing corals to lose algae that give them much of their color. Humans are primarily responsible for this, as warming ocean temperatures has been directly related to global warming and the impact of humanity on the climate, but I am rambling.

As scientists have studied coral bleaching over the years, tracking how much damage is done to large and small reef systems and monitoring their recovery, they have noticed something strange. Sometimes a reef system that suffers from bleaching does not turn ghostly white as it normally would. Sometimes it looks like it was covered in various neon highlighter shades. But why?

As researchers Jörg Wiedenmann and Cecilia D’Angelo write The conversationIt appears that some corals have a very colorful way of protecting themselves by speeding up their recovery once the ocean waters return to normal temperatures.

His research began trying to determine why only some coral reefs turned colorful during a bleaching episode, while others turned pale. Trials conducted to see if they could replicate the phenomenon in a controlled environment, but initially came up empty-handed. It wasn't until scientists considered what was happening inside the stressed coral that they found their answer.

"In healthy corals, much of the sunlight is absorbed by the photosynthetic pigments of the algae," the researchers explain. "When corals lose their algae due to stress, excess light travels back and forth within the coral tissue, reflected by the white skeleton. The algae within the coral can recover after bleaching, once conditions return to normal. But when the coral interior is illuminated in this way, it can be very stressful for the algae, which can delay or even prevent their return. ”

That is bad news, as permanent bleaching leads to coral degradation and can destroy the reefs that protect the coasts of the continents worldwide. It is estimated that the cost of damage to coastal regions if we let coral reefs die will be even greater than the money we would have to spend to ensure their survival. Are that important.

However, if the coral undergoes slight bleaching, some species change color in an effort to encourage the algae to return sooner rather than later. It appears to be a natural defense mechanism against rising ocean temperatures or poor water conditions, and we now see it more often than ever.

"If coral cells are still able to carry out at least some of their normal functions during bleaching, increasing levels of internal light increases the production of colorful pigments that protect the coral from light damage, forming a kind of sunscreen layer that allows the algae to return, "the researchers explain. "As the recovering algae begin to absorb light for photosynthesis again, the light levels within the coral decrease, causing the coral to stop producing as many of these colorful pigments."