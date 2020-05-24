Scientists built a bionic eye that could give sight to blind people – BGR

A team of scientists from the United States and Hong Kong has built a "bionic eye,quot; that mimics the shape and function of a human eye.

The eye, currently in its prototype stage, could one day be used as a prosthesis to restore vision in blind people.

Scientists point out that the eye could also be used in AI and robotics.

Known as a "biomimetic eye,quot; by the research team, the device is a marriage of modern technology and nature's own designs. It consists of a hemispherical artificial retina and a series of sensors that capture and transmit a live image. Getting it to interact with a human brain is, well, quite complicated.

Modern medicine is quite incredible. Over the years, scientists and doctors have found ways to replace some of the body's vital components with artificial versions that can restore a person's quality of life or even save them from death.

However, the eyes are quite special, and the way they communicate with the brain means designing an artificial one, and implantation isn't exactly as simple as "plug and play." Getting a device to interact with the human brain is a huge hurdle.

The biggest challenge researchers have already overcome is adapting the technology to a spherical shape that could be used as an implant. They haven't tested the device on a living creature yet, but that's just around the corner.

How Daily mail Reports researchers are already aligning animal and human trials. Still, much work remains to be done, and scientists quickly realize that the device in its current state is just the beginning of what could be possible in a few years.

In its current state, the ability of the eye to represent images is not the best. It produces a low-resolution image that is capable of representing letters of the alphabet, but more complicated images will require a higher density of sensors. That may sound like a big brand against him, but the researchers say that as technology evolves, the density of the sensors and the resulting image resolution could actually beat a real human eye.

The synthetic eye is also being considered for robotics applications. The idea of ​​an artificially intelligent robot walking with eyes that are better than mine is a bit unsettling, but that may be what the future holds.

A synthetic eye created by US scientists. USA And Hong Kong. Image source: Gu et al. / Nature