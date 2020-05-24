Sarah Jessica Parker presents virtual tasting for her new wine

WENN

The actress of & # 39; Sex and the City & # 39; is excited to celebrate the launch of its new premium rosé wine with an online wine tasting event with fans online.



"Sex and the city"star Sarah Jessica Parker is organizing a virtual wine tasting to mark the next launch of its latest premium rosé wine.

The new rose, called Invivo X, Sarah Jessica Parker Rose, comes from southern France and was created by Parker, the founders of Invivo & Co., a New Zealand-based winery, and winemakers from a French family estate. Provence region

"Mixing the rose was an experience I never thought I would be participating in and it was not only a lot of fun, but, as always with my partners at Invivo, informative, surprising, delicious and wonderfully satisfying," the actress shared in a statement. "I am looking forward to adding it to our wine collection."

To welcome the new variety in its successful wine collection, which also includes Invivo X, SJP Sauvignon Blanc, the "Divorce"star will participate in a live virtual wine tasting on May 26 at 7 PM ET through Wine.com.

For the event, the actress will be joined by the co-founders of Invivo, Rob Cameron and Tim Lightbourne, who will be available to talk about the wine.