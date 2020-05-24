Santa Cruz Health Officials Investigate Four COVID-19 "Family Groups,quot; – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CRUZ (Up News Info SF) – Health officials were investigating four separate clusters of COVID-19 coronavirus cases traced to family gatherings in Santa Cruz, county officials said.

As of Sunday, Santa Cruz officials said there have been 192 confirmed cases since the outbreak began with 2 deaths. Currently, there were 29 residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

County public health workers have identified four separate COVID-19 transmission groups in the southern county region, according to a

statement from the Division of Public Health. Investigations were still ongoing, but all known transmissions are associated with close contact between households during family gatherings.

These meetings included interactions between people from different social "cohorts,quot;, between people who do not live in the same households,

including a multi-generational Mother's Day gathering and a large gathering involving people who traveled from out of state.

Over the past week, the number of Santa Cruz County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 increased by 20 percent, a development

which coincides with a reduction in restrictions on local and state on-site shelter orders. According to the orders, non-essential travel is still prohibited and meetings of any size are not yet allowed.

All four groups were being monitored and investigated by the Communicable Diseases Unit of the Division of Public Health, and that effort includes

contact tracking and isolation / quarantine guidance.

"We understand that as shelter orders in place enter their third month, people have a strong desire to meet friends and family, particularly on holidays when the weather is fine," said Jen Herrera, Chief of Public Health. of Santa Cruz County, in a prayer. "We want residents to understand that they can unknowingly put those who love COVID-19 at risk, especially the most vulnerable among us."

If local counts continue to rise, the County's efforts to reopen sectors of the community could be jeopardized or result in additional restrictions.