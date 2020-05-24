San Leandro woman accused of posting racist and threatening messages in homes – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN LEANDRO (Up News Info SF) – A woman was arrested Friday night as a suspect in posting threatening messages on at least five doors in a San Leandro neighborhood and other similar messages posted in public places, San police said Leandro.

Nancy Arechiga, 52, of San Leandro, was found Friday night in the Heron Bay neighborhood by police called there to investigate the notes.

Police said the handwritten notes contained "several messages insensitive to minorities,quot; and suggested that non-native people from the United States leave the country immediately. The messages, which are posted on five main doors, were also directed at women and children, police said.

Police said Arechiga was captured on security video in one of the houses and was soon found nearby. Police said Arechiga was carrying a backpack containing other similar handwritten notes.

Arechiga was booked into the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, but was soon released given the state's "no bail,quot; schedule related to the COVID-19 coronavirus, police said.

San Leandro police investigated a similar incident Thursday night when a related note was found in an information panel along the Heron Bay trail. That note said, in part, "Asians are not allowed, leave immediately," police said. That post was quickly removed by a good Samaritan and discarded.

Police said they believe Arechiga is also responsible for that publication.

"San Leandro is a beautifully diverse community of people, who share a common desire to live in harmony and without intimidation," San Leandro Police Lt. Isaac Benabou said in a statement. "We welcome the rights of people to express themselves, but not in a way that violates a community's sense of security and well-being."

Anyone with information about similar incidents should contact the San Leandro Police Department at (510) 577-2740.

