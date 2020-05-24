San Francisco bar owners struggle with reopening requirements – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – For more than two months, Doug Dalton's bars, including Rickhouse, Nightingale and Pagan Idol in the San Francisco financial district, have been empty, completely closed.

To reopen, they can only sell cocktails to go, if they partner with a food provider.

"For example, if you want a $ 5 cocktail, you would have to buy a $ 5 meal with that, which is not something the average consumer wants to do in the future," Dalton said. "They come to us for a great cocktail experience and not necessarily for an amazing food experience."

The other option is to sell sealed bottles of alcohol.

The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control made the announcement Friday that it allows bars, wineries, distilleries and breweries that do not have their own kitchens, but partner with food providers to sell alcoholic beverages to go.

"We know that companies have suffered as they continue to fight to stop the spread of COVID-19," said ABC director Jacob Appelsmith. "We have heard directly from these companies that regulatory relief notices can give them a boost and help more people go back to work."

Dalton owns Future Bars, which has about a dozen locations in San Francisco. He says that changing his business model to suddenly partnering with restaurants or food vendors is an undue burden and a logistical challenge. He wants the city and ABC to go one step further and relax the food requirement.

As early as this week, shelter-in-place restrictions forced The Stud, the city's oldest LGBTQ nightlife venue to close permanently, after a 33-year career.

"It is a great loss for us," said co-owner VivvyAnne Forevermore. "We have been in this building since 1987. It survived the AIDS epidemic and now it is the COVID pandemic that is forcing us to close."

Dalton says he is grateful for government aid loans, which have helped him recover key personnel to make new take-out menus, extensively clean their locations, and make repairs before they become operational. You still haven't found a suitable food partner, but you plan to do so.

"San Francisco bars, again, are an important point of tourism and without them, it would be a great blow to the economy, if they continue to close," he said.

Dalton has plans to reconfigure spaces to allow for social detachment when the bars finally reopen.

"We currently use Yelp to make reservations, we will use waiting list procedures, we will allow people to queue, we will have guidelines and seating locations throughout the bar," he added.