Salad bars, buffets closed by the Covid-19 pandemic

The pandemic will likely change the way the world works as we have known it for some time. Some things may no longer exist in the future– intermediate seats in airplanes, for example, or open office layouts, or in the salad bar, once a waiting deli / grocery store, but now a virus Petri dish.

CNN reports that even when restaurants reopen slowly thanks to the relaxation of social distancing measures, self-service buffets and salad bars are off the table. Some places, such as the Golden Corral buffet chain, say they'll reopen on a case-by-case basis, or briefly move to serving cafeteria-style. But other restaurants plan to archive their self-service stations for now, and some that relied on buffets have closed entirely. Sweet Tomatoes buffet chain saw it plummeting sales and finally closed in April, when the FDA said retailers should "reIt continues operations like salad bars, self-service buffets, or beverage service stations that require customers to use common utensils or dispensers. "

"The word 'suspend' is not a good word for any business," John Haywood, chief executive of parent company Garden Fresh Restaurants, told CNN in an email. "It became clear that our service model would not be allowed soon, if at all." Haywood said that as a result of the pandemic, "sales collapsed for two weeks before our closing on March 15 despite our very passionate guest base and improved sanitation tactics." "Our average daily guest count by location went from 700 per day to less than 200," he said. "This pre-closing behavior of guests, and consumer research conducted during April, clearly indicated that most guests will not be comfortable with any type of salad bar or buffet for some time."

There are many good things about salad bars and / or buffet dinners. You can eat what you want and how much you want, you can save some money by packing your Cardboard light, and you can fool yourself into believing you are eating a salad by tossing some lettuce into a bowl full of cold pasta. On the other hand, self-service seasons They were never super hygienic, or so my mother says, who once saw a news report showing people repeatedly sneezing at a salad bar and never let me stop hearing about it.