Saint Paul man fatally stabbed, wife seriously injured in Hayward attack; Child in custody – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A St. Paul man is dead, his wife is hospitalized and his son is in custody after an attack Saturday afternoon in western Wisconsin.

The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office says first responders found Thomas Farnsworth, 72, stabbed at a Hayward residence just before 1 p.m. Juli Farnsworth, 65, was found with severe facial injuries and lacerations, and was airlifted to a Minnesota hospital.

Her 34-year-old son, from Rocky Ford, Colorado, was arrested and taken to the Sawyer County Jail, where he awaits formal criminal charges.

Juli Farnsworth's condition has not been disclosed. The sheriff's office is still investigating.