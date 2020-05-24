Ryan Murphy wants to restart & # 39; Glee & # 39; with Ben Platt

WENN

The creator of the hit teen music series is flirting with the idea of ​​bringing the TV show back with Lea Michele, Ben Platt, and Beanie Feldstein.

Up News Info –

TV magnate Ryan Murphy has reinvented the script for his classic show "Joy"while teasing a renewed pilot episode.

%MINIFYHTML5588bf4a6887bc2a23ff35fa50fe20a613% %MINIFYHTML5588bf4a6887bc2a23ff35fa50fe20a613%

The creator of television is determined to recreate the first episode of the teen musical, which premiered in 2009 and lasted six seasons.

"I WANT TO DO THIS ON PILOT. Maybe I will?" joked with fans on Instagram after revealing a revised plot.

Going into detail on how he would re-photograph the fictional high school characters William McKinley, Ryan wrote: "Imagine it's 2009, and I lived in a world where I knew read Michele, Ben platt and Beanie Feldstein (I think Ben and Beanie were in high school then … and I think they dressed up as Glee characters once for Halloween.) If I had access to that talent. "

%MINIFYHTML5588bf4a6887bc2a23ff35fa50fe20a614% %MINIFYHTML5588bf4a6887bc2a23ff35fa50fe20a614%

"Here's the new driver: Lea and Ben are frenemies who fight for the heart and soul of the Glee Club. Ben is also on the soccer team, and sleeps with the entire school, and is McKinley's heartthrob. Beanie is their mutual best friend, friend and heartbroken. Suddenly, Beanie joins forces with Sue Sylvester, joins the Glee Club and becomes the main soloist and ruthless star of the club. Lea and Ben have to join forces to dethrone her. "

Ryan did not provide further details on the possible revised pilot production. The television producer shared his intentions for "Glee" after announcing a series derived from his other hit show "American horror story"on the photo sharing platform earlier this month.

"Glee," which had a rotating main cast of stars, including Lea Michele, Jane Lynch, the late Cory Monteith, Naya Riveraand Darren Criss, among others, went off the air in 2015.