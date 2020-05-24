Ryan Leaf, former arrest of NFL quarterback in California – Up News Info Detroit

PALMA DESERT, California (AP) – Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf was arrested in southern California on Friday.

Leaf, 44, was arrested on a domestic battery charge in Palm Desert, which is located about 110 miles (177 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles, according to reservation information provided by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Saturday. Leaf is on $ 5,000 bail at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Center.

It was not immediately known if Leaf had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Leaf finished third in the Heisman Trophy vote in 1997 and led Washington State to the Rose Bowl. He was selected by the San Diego Chargers as the No. 2 pick in 1998, but he was only 4-14 as a starter in three seasons. He was 0-3 with the Dallas Cowboys in 2001 and ended his four-year career with 14 touchdown passes and 36 interceptions.

He was arrested in 2012 for breaking into a house in Montana to steal prescription drugs, which violated his probation in Texas and led to prison.

Last July, ESPN hired Leaf to be a soccer analyst. Leaf worked for the Pac-12 network last season and has co-hosted a show on SiriusXM's Pac-12 channel.

