Ryan Leaf, former arrest of NFL quarterback in California – Up News Info Detroit

Ryan Leaf, former arrest of NFL quarterback in California - CBS Detroit
PALMA DESERT, California (AP) – Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf was arrested in southern California on Friday.

April 18, 1998: Quarterback Ryan Leaf meets with San Diego Chargers owner Alex Spanos during the NFL draft at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. Mandatory Credit: Ezra O. Shaw / Allsport

Leaf, 44, was arrested on a domestic battery charge in Palm Desert, which is located about 110 miles (177 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles, according to reservation information provided by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Saturday. Leaf is on $ 5,000 bail at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Center.

It was not immediately known if Leaf had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

April 26, 1998: Ryan Leaf # 16 of the San Diego Chargers watches during the Mini-Camp at the Chargers' training facility in San Diego, California. Mandatory Credit: Todd Warshaw / Allsport

Leaf finished third in the Heisman Trophy vote in 1997 and led Washington State to the Rose Bowl. He was selected by the San Diego Chargers as the No. 2 pick in 1998, but he was only 4-14 as a starter in three seasons. He was 0-3 with the Dallas Cowboys in 2001 and ended his four-year career with 14 touchdown passes and 36 interceptions.

He was arrested in 2012 for breaking into a house in Montana to steal prescription drugs, which violated his probation in Texas and led to prison.

April 18, 1998: Running back Curtis Enis, defensive end Charles Woodson and quarterbacks Ryan Leaf and Peyton Manning team up during the NFL draft at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Squire / Allsport

Last July, ESPN hired Leaf to be a soccer analyst. Leaf worked for the Pac-12 network last season and has co-hosted a show on SiriusXM's Pac-12 channel.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

