Rockies prospects Ryan Rolison and Tyler Nevin face uncertainty that there won't be a minor league season.
Limbo is not a comfortable place for athletes to reside, but that's where minor league baseball players find themselves as spring approaches summer.

Left-hander Ryan Rolison would likely start pitching the 2020 season for the Hartford Yardgoats, the Rockies' Double-A affiliate. First baseman Tyler Nevin hoped to climb the ladder to Triple A in Albuquerque and, perhaps, break Colorado's major league roster.

Now, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the shaky future of minor league baseball, the two prospects are waiting for news, direction, and a chance to play ball.

"It's been an adjustment, for sure, to be down this time of year and not being able to pitch," Rolison said. "It's a little weird."

He has been living at his parents' home in his native Jackson, Tennessee, playing in the yard with his father, Gary, and working out in his high school gym. Meanwhile, the University of Mississippi Rockies first-round pick in 2018 does its best to stay balanced.

"I am trying to take it day by day," he said. "I have been in contact with my agent (Andrew Nacario) to find out what he is hearing. I am trying to be ready. Whenever the time comes when we can step back in the field, I have to be ready.

"I know that. But it's really about controlling what I can control, and that's keeping my body in the best shape possible and getting my arm going."

Negotiations about the long-term future of the minor leagues are largely on hold until the fate of the 2020 Major League season is resolved, but this year's minor league season will almost certainly be canceled. Empty stadiums, TV-only games and a lucrative postseason television deal may work for the majors, but those are not viable options for the minors. There is not enough money to win without fans and therefore there is no point in gathering teams and having them travel to the cities they visit.

"Many MiLB operators anticipate that their season will be officially canceled sometime after the 2020 MLB season plan is finalized," said J.J. Cooper, the executive editor of Baseball America, considered the bible of minor league baseball coverage. "If they can't play with the fans in the stands, they lose almost all of their income." It is difficult to see how those teams can play. Some MLB teams, such as the Angels, have already begun suspending minor league coaches. Many MiLB teams have also fired or suspended staff. "

Minor league baseball was already undergoing major changes before the pandemic occurred. According to reports, the National Professional Baseball Leagues Association, the governing body, is set to accept in September the MLB's proposal to reduce the number of affiliations from 162 to 120 by the 2021 season. MLB remains steadfast in its demand for a more controllable 120-team farm system, which would eliminate rookie or short-season A leagues.

Rolison and Nevin, however, have more immediate concerns.

