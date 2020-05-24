Rockies prospects Ryan Rolison and Tyler Nevin face uncertainty that there won't be a minor league season.

%MINIFYHTML6838e6a96b6d4bc62828abc69225b34513% %MINIFYHTML6838e6a96b6d4bc62828abc69225b34513%

Limbo is not a comfortable place for athletes to reside, but that's where minor league baseball players find themselves as spring approaches summer.

Left-hander Ryan Rolison would likely start pitching the 2020 season for the Hartford Yardgoats, the Rockies' Double-A affiliate. First baseman Tyler Nevin hoped to climb the ladder to Triple A in Albuquerque and, perhaps, break Colorado's major league roster.

Now, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the shaky future of minor league baseball, the two prospects are waiting for news, direction, and a chance to play ball.

"It's been an adjustment, for sure, to be down this time of year and not being able to pitch," Rolison said. "It's a little weird."

He has been living at his parents' home in his native Jackson, Tennessee, playing in the yard with his father, Gary, and working out in his high school gym. Meanwhile, the University of Mississippi Rockies first-round pick in 2018 does its best to stay balanced.

"I am trying to take it day by day," he said. "I have been in contact with my agent (Andrew Nacario) to find out what he is hearing. I am trying to be ready. Whenever the time comes when we can step back in the field, I have to be ready.

"I know that. But it's really about controlling what I can control, and that's keeping my body in the best shape possible and getting my arm going."

Negotiations about the long-term future of the minor leagues are largely on hold until the fate of the 2020 Major League season is resolved, but this year's minor league season will almost certainly be canceled. Empty stadiums, TV-only games and a lucrative postseason television deal may work for the majors, but those are not viable options for the minors. There is not enough money to win without fans and therefore there is no point in gathering teams and having them travel to the cities they visit.

"Many MiLB operators anticipate that their season will be officially canceled sometime after the 2020 MLB season plan is finalized," said J.J. Cooper, the executive editor of Baseball America, considered the bible of minor league baseball coverage. "If they can't play with the fans in the stands, they lose almost all of their income." It is difficult to see how those teams can play. Some MLB teams, such as the Angels, have already begun suspending minor league coaches. Many MiLB teams have also fired or suspended staff. "

Minor league baseball was already undergoing major changes before the pandemic occurred. According to reports, the National Professional Baseball Leagues Association, the governing body, is set to accept in September the MLB's proposal to reduce the number of affiliations from 162 to 120 by the 2021 season. MLB remains steadfast in its demand for a more controllable 120-team farm system, which would eliminate rookie or short-season A leagues.

Rolison and Nevin, however, have more immediate concerns.

"Obviously we want to get back on the field, but everyone's health is paramount and that should always come first," said Nevin, who was added to Colorado's 40-man list in November but was held back by an abdominal injury during his first major league camp this spring.

Nevin has participated in Zoom meetings with other Rockies position players every week and keeps in touch with the club's coaches, but they haven't told him what the summer of 2020 will bring him.

"It's not that we don't talk about it, but until decisions are made about the big league team, you really can't know what's going to happen," he said. "I could go nuts trying to do that, so I try not to speculate."

There are multiple reports that if the MLB season starts in July, the rosters would expand to 50 players, almost twice the normal size. Thirty players would be on the active roster while 20 players would be in a squad called "taxi,quot;; A group of high-level prospects who could be moved to the active roster in the event of player injury or ineffectiveness. It is possible that Nevin may be part of the "taxi squad,quot;.

Many details would have to be worked out, but players in the taxi squad would probably have to try to stay alert by practicing and possibly playing in modified games within the squad.

It is also speculated that, instead of facing the loss of a full season of development, minor league players would gather at the teams' spring training sites to expand development camps sometime this summer or in the fall.

Cooper has proposed that the traditional Arizona Fall League be expanded so that each major league team has its own competing club. Currently, the AFL has six teams, with multiple franchises that complete each list. Last year, for example, the Salt River Rafters were made up of the top prospects for the Rockies, Arizona Diamondbacks, Miami Marlins, Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays.

Zach Wilson, the manager of the Rockies' farm, said he couldn't comment on how the Rockies would develop their players if there isn't a minor league season.

"I'm not ready to talk about any of this yet, as there are still too many unknown things," Wilson said. "Until things clear up, I don't want to speculate."

Rolison is approaching a great stepping stone in his career. He dominated in Asheville from low A last season, producing just one run won in 14 innings. He was promoted to High-A Lancaster after just three starts. Although he struggled at Lancaster (4.87 ERA and 22 homers in 116 ⅓ innings), he advanced in a spot considered hitters' paradise.

A season at Double-A Hartford was going to be a great test for the left-hander.

"Learning about all the prospects at Double-A could have been a big step in my career," he said. “Starting off well, who knows what could have happened? I was hoping to show everyone that I was ready for the next level. I was excited to get to Double-A and have that competition against those good hitters. ”

Now there is a chance he won't compete at all, though he hopes to be considered in the Rockies' plans as part of his taxi squad.

"That is something I have asked my agent about during these unprecedented times," Rolison said. "Just looking at it and having an idea of ​​where I am in the organization, I feel like there is a possibility that I may be in (the taxi squad)."

If that doesn't happen, and if there are no minor league games, Rolison believes the Rockies will come up with a plan that will allow him to face competition.



"If it turns out there is no season, at some point, we will have to be in a situation where pitchers compete against hitters," he said. "You can't take a full year off. You can't have a lost year of development. I think they will solve something."