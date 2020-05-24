Robbie Williams working on five shows while planning to launch the TV franchise

Instagram

The Take That student hopes that the coronavirus blockade will end soon because he can't wait for his ideas to turn into television shows for his foray into the television business.

Robbie Williams He is looking to build a television empire after revealing that he is working on five new program ideas.

First Take that Star, 46, told Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper that he is looking to kick off the next great television franchise, explaining: "There is a new avenue I'm moving to, TV. I'm very, very excited about that".

"I hope we will return to normal soon because I have so many ideas for television that I want to do," he continued, adding: "A myriad, a mixed bag."

While hit creator "Feel" scoffed that he has "literally as many" ideas for future projects, he was reluctant to share too much information about the new concepts.

Meanwhile, fans can expect to see the star on screen next week as he joins his former Take That bandmates. Gary Barlow, Mark Owenand Howard Donald on Friday May 29, 2020 for a unique virtual concert to raise money for charity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I really want to play with the guys again, it's always a pleasure," he said as he announced the Meerkat Music concert. "If we can't go to the stadium … we'll bring it to him."

Take That was formed into five pieces in 1990 and was successful until they disbanded in 1996. They later reunited in 2005 as four pieces, without Robbie, and are now performed with Gary, Mark and Howard, following a former member Jason OrangeExit in 2014.

Tune into the concert at Compare Meerkat Pages on Facebook and YouTube at 8 P.M. BST on May 29.