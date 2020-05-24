Rob Ninkovich believes Brian Hoyer will start again with Jarrett Stidham in week 1

Jarrett Stidham has been in vogue for the Patriots this offseason.

However, former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich does not believe Stidham is the team's starting quarterback in Week 1. He believes the honor will belong to veteran Brian Hoyer.

"I think Brian Hoyer will be the starter for Week 1, and I'm saying that because the quarterback position is one of the most important for reps at the center, seeing defensive looks, looking at coverage, understanding the offense," he said. Ninkovich on ESPN & # 39; s "Get Up."

Ninkovich did not necessarily say he believes Hoyer is better than Stidham. He thinks Hoyer will be the starter because without minicamps this offseason, the veteran quarterback will have the advantage of being more prepared when the season begins.

"They are not practicing right now. There is no minicamp, there is no offseason, there is no training ground," Ninkovich said. "We don't know when that is going to happen.

"So if you have a veteran quarterback who has been in the system, understand what to expect from an NFL season, you will want to go with a guy who has veteran leadership (and) also what it takes to be in that building Ninkovich added. "Look, when you're a sophomore, you really don't realize what a season is like as a starter. You don't understand what it's going to take, and not having a low season doesn't help. So Brian Hoyer will be the starter Week 1. "

It cannot be denied that Hoyer has the advantage of knowing the team's system. Hoyer, who signed a one-year contract with the Patriots in March, is in his third term in New England. Hoyer joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2009 and remained in New England until the end of the 2012 preseason when he was cut. He rejoined the Patriots in the mid-2017 season after the team traded substitute quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo with the San Francisco 49ers. He stayed until the end of the 2019 preseason when he was cut again after Stidham beat him for backup.

When the two were together in the 2019 preseason, Stidham played in all four preseason games, while Hoyer played only in two of them. Stidham also threw 90 passes in that preseason at Hoyer's 22 pass attempts. Stidham threw for 731 yards, four touchdowns and an interception, while Hoyer threw for 202 yards, two touchdowns and a pick.

Hoyer saw limited action with the Colts in 2019. He threw for 372 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions in three games. Hoyer has started 38 games for six teams during his 11-year career. A game for the Patriots hasn't started yet.