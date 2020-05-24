Research shows how ridiculous it is to compare coronavirus to flu – BGR

A coronavirus-flu comparison of the lung tissue of people who died of both diseases shows that COVID-19 is significantly worse than the flu.

The new coronavirus can cause serious damage to the blood vessels, including capillaries in the lungs, which can significantly reduce the functioning capacity of a lung.

The new study confirms previous findings that blood clotting could be a significant symptom of coronavirus that may go unnoticed and is different from what happens during a flu infection.

When news of an infectious disease in China began to emerge, the new coronavirus was immediately compared to the common flu. He shared the same common symptoms, making it impossible to diagnose without a test, such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath. It seemed to be much less deadly than it turned out to be. But it wasn't long before the world realized that COVID-19 was not like the flu. Not only is it highly contagious, but it causes all kinds of symptoms that you wouldn't see with other respiratory diseases and it has a much higher mortality rate. What's even worse is that we still don't have a treatment for COVID-19, unlike the flu, which makes it even more dangerous. If all that wasn't enough, researchers have produced even more evidence showing why the new disease is so much worse than the flu.

Doctors who have been battling this disease on the front line began to observe unusual symptoms several weeks ago. These included heart problems, as well as unexpected neurological signs for a flu-like illness. Some hospitals noted an increase in strokes in young patients who would not normally be at risk of developing such conditions. Soon after that, more and more studies explained that COVID-19 causes unusual blood clotting that can affect blood flow to the heart, brain, and other organs, and could be responsible for COVID-19 complications. Anticoagulants should be used in COVID-19 therapies to prevent life-threatening problems, a study said.

Now, a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine this week via Washington Post, details the type of lesions that the coronavirus causes in the lungs.

The researchers compared seven lungs from COVID-19 deaths with lung tissue from seven patients who died of pneumonia caused by influenza and 10 lungs donated for transplantation but not used. The largest blood vessels in both types of damaged lungs had similar levels of blood clots. But the coronavirus attacked the lining of blood vessels, which is a crucial difference from the lungs of people who died of the flu. The researchers found nine times more microscopic blood clots within the COVID-19 lungs than in the lungs of influenza patients. The virus may have damaged the walls of those capillaries and blocked the movement of gases. They also discovered inflamed and damaged cells in the lining of blood vessels.

It is also interesting that COVID-19's lungs attempted to combat the attack by growing new blood vessels. "The lungs of COVID-19 patients had significant new vessel growth," the researchers said. It is at this level that the gas change occurs. The blood carries CO2 to the lungs and extracts O2, a continuous process that is obviously crucial. Any problem with pulmonary vascularization combined with a pathogen that already affects the lower airways could lead to significant respiratory difficulties. Oxygen therapy, including ventilators, may be required. And COVID-19 patients who end up in machines often don't recover.

"The different thing from COVID-19 is that the lungs don't stiffen, injure or destroy before there is hypoxia," said Steven J. Mentzer. The charge. "For some reason, there is a vascular phase," in addition to the damage that is commonly associated with viral illnesses like the flu. Mentzer is a professor of surgery at Harvard Medical School and part of the team that performed an autopsy on the lungs for this study.

Mentzer also said that the lungs may have tried to pass more oxygen to hypoxic tissue by creating more lung vessels. "That may be one of the things that improves people," he said. The team does not have all the answers and has been unable to determine what may cause the vascular component of the disease. "Patients who do it quite well have purely respiratory disease, and patients who have problems also have a vascular component," Mentzer noted.

If anything, the study may serve clinicians who are treating patients with COVID-19, especially in severe cases, as they can tailor therapies to account for potential damage to blood vessels and prevent blood clots from forming. .

Doctors who treat patients with coronavirus. Image Source: CHINE NOUVELLE / SIPA / Shutterstock