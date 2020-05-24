Republicans sue California Governor Gavin Newsom, claiming his mail order order is "illegal takeover,quot;

Republican groups are suing California Governor Gavin Newsom, alleging that recent executive The order to mail each registered voter in the state a ballot before the November election is an "illegal takeover,quot; that redesigns the electoral system.

The lawsuit alleges that Newsom's order is "less about protecting the health of Californians and more about protecting the electoral prospects of the governor's political party."

The Republican National Party, the National Committee of the Republican Congress and the California Republican Party are listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit, which was filed Sunday in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California.

"In a direct usurpation of the legislature's authority, Governor Newsom issued an executive order seeking to rewrite the entire electoral code for the November 2020 election cycle," the complaint said. "This blatant power attack was not authorized by state law and violates the Electoral Clause and the Electoral Clause of the United States Constitution."

California Governor Gavin Newsom seen on March 30, 2020. AP



The lawsuit contends that the United States Constitution reserves for "state legislatures the power to establish the time, place, and manner of holding elections for Congress and the President." He further contends that state executive officials like Newsom "do not have the authority to unilaterally exercise that power."

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said Democrats are using "this pandemic as a ploy to implement their partisan electoral agenda, and Governor Gavin Newsom's executive order is the latest direct attack on the integrity of our elections."

Republicans also noted that California moved to Phase 2 of its reopening plan, and Newsom himself recently said that Phase 3, which would allow the reopening of beauty salons, churches, and professional sports, could happen as early as June. The Republican Party says Newsom did not clarify how its executive order will be "justified in light of such progress,quot; in California.

"California will continue to uphold Californians' right to vote, including their right to vote by mail, and the right to hold elections that are safe and accessible," Newsom press secretary Jesse Melgar said in a statement. "Voters should not have to choose between their health and their right to vote."

Secretary of State Alex Padilla's office did not respond.

The executive order earlier this month made California the first state in the nation to send a ballot to voters before the November presidential election in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Voting by mail is important, but it is not an exclusive substitute for physical locations," Newsom said May 8 at a press conference announcing the executive order. He promised that California will continue to work to have "the right number of physical sites for people to vote, too."

Newsom also directed local counties to provide clear plans for their in-person voting requirements. Those plans expire in late May.

Padilla has been pushing for vote-by-mail initiatives across the country since the coronavirus outbreak began and initially called Newsom's executive order "huge." He added that "there is no safer, more physically distant and healthier way to exercise your right to vote than from the safety and convenience of your home."

The concept of voting by mail has been at the forefront of the debate on how to proceed with the November elections. Four states are already holding their general elections by mail, and Hawaii will become the fifth state to fully vote by mail this year. 28 other states and Washington D.C. They offer absentee or mail voting "without excuse," according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

California already allows voting by mail, but voters have to make a specific request for the ballot. Under Newsom's executive order, voters will automatically receive a ballot without having to submit an official application.

Registered voters currently living in California will receive a ballot 29 days before Election Day. Military and voters living abroad will receive their ballots in the mail 45 days before Election Day.