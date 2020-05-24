Remake of & # 39; Gossip Girl & # 39; is put on hold for a year

It has been announced that the new restart of & # 39; Gossip Girl & # 39; with a completely new cast it will be postponed for a year due to continued blockade amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The current coronavirus chaos has delayed plans to restart the successful television series. "Gossip Girl"until next year 2021.

The popular teen drama was revived for the upcoming HBO Max streaming service, with its premiere slated for this fall 2020, but since cameras had not yet started shooting on the project before the Hollywood shutdown, the show was no longer broadcast. will premiere as expected

HBO Max content director Kevin Reilly told Vulture: "They had not yet started production; they were in pre-production and ready to go (when the coronavirus pandemic started)."

The revamped "Gossip Girl" is not the only highly anticipated show on the streaming platform that is being postponed, it works on the "friends"The special meeting is also on a break until further notice.

New series "Gossip Girl" will feature fashion blogger-turned-actress Tavi Gevinson, Thomas Doherty, Adam Chanler-Beratand Zion Moreno.

Joshua Safran will serve as showrunner after the previous executive production of the original show, which ran from 2007 to 2012 and became Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, Ed Westwickand Leighton Meester in stars