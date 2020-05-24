Rasheeda Frost is a wonder with this fresh look: look at her rainbow hair

Rasheeda Frost is showing fans a whole new look – she sports rainbow hair and her Ig fans are definitely here for that. Check out the last clip he shared on his social media account below.

‘I'm having fun with these colors! @Diamonddynastyvirginhair's hair 🌈 ’Rasheeda captioned her post.

Kandi Burruss jumped into the comments and said, "Your beautiful face can swing any color!" And another follower said, "Girl you never get old! Beautiful natural beauty!"

Another commenter said: ‘@_glamourhead is amazing when it comes to color and facilities. @rasheeda 🔥 ’and someone else posted this message:‘ everything you wear looks like but but these bob style wigs are my favorite look to keep you beautiful blessings ’

One follower posted this: "Cute❤ You can rock any color and it looks amazing," and another commenter also praised Rasheeda: "You can all be color and still be CUTE, everyone can't do it, but you can."

A follower said, "How wonderful, you are so beautiful inside and out," and another of the Boss Lady fans said, "I thought you were Monica for a second." They are both beautiful anyway! "

Apart from this, Rasheeda's husband Kirk Frost shared a throwback photo with him and Rasheeda on social media.

Fans are excited about the pair in the comments and are glad that these two have managed to stick together in the end.

A follower told Kirk that "you are a blessed man who still has his love," and many followers agreed.

People have been praising this couple for quite some time, and have also been telling Kirk that he is a lucky man, considering that Rasheeda forgave his mistakes and supported him.

Some fans even call them a powerful couple because of the way they were able to stay together.



