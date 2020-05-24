Rapper Doja Cat enters the chat ALT-RIGHT – Use the word & # 39; N * GGER & # 39;

Doja Cat is one of the largest female rappers in the world. But her career is in FULL ON CRISIS, after MTO News learned that a new video leaked showing Doja Cat speaking in a chat room with a group of men who describe themselves as "Alt-right,quot;.

"Alt-right,quot; is a far-right movement with little connection to the United States, with white nationalist ties.

In the following video, Doja is seen flirting with the men. And in a moment, she lets out the word "n * gger,quot; and all the white men start laughing. Later in the video, one of the men seems to say that Doja Cat, who is biracial, has "black sex."

