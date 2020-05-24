Rapper Doja Cat enters the chat ALT-RIGHT – Use the word & # 39; N * GGER & # 39;

Doja Cat is one of the largest female rappers in the world. But her career is in FULL ON CRISIS, after MTO News learned that a new video leaked showing Doja Cat speaking in a chat room with a group of men who describe themselves as "Alt-right,quot;.

"Alt-right,quot; is a far-right movement with little connection to the United States, with white nationalist ties.

In the following video, Doja is seen flirting with the men. And in a moment, she lets out the word "n * gger,quot; and all the white men start laughing. Later in the video, one of the men seems to say that Doja Cat, who is biracial, has "black sex."

Watch:

And it gets even weirder. New screenshots show that Doja started working for men, while wearing lingerie. Look:

Doja Cat, real name Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini, singer, rapper and songwriter. [6] He first rose to fame with the release of the music video for his song "Mooo!", Which went viral in 2018.

Despite having an early career, Doja has generated a lot of controversy. Her Twitter story revealed the use of homophobic slurs, specifically the term "fagg * t,quot;. She has also been accused of ridiculing African Americans, specifically victims of African American police brutality.