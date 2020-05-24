Priyanka Chopra Jonas' latest social media post is so relatable

Like all of us, Priyanka Chopra and her musician husband, Nick Jonas, have been in quarantine for almost two months. The couple is at their Los Angles residence along with PeeCee's cousin Divya Sarkisian and her niece Sky. PeeCee has been sharing cute photos of her having fun with her family, especially her niece. But today, the actress expressed her thoughts on how she expected her summer 2020 to be against what she really is.

She simply captioned her post, "Expectation vs. Reality,quot; and displayed it with the help of two images.

Take a look at the post below. Now doesn't it perfectly summarize the feelings of everyone who's been locked up for the past two months?