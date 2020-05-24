Prince William says having children brought emotions from their mother's death

Prince william it is opening up about parenthood.
The Duke of Cambridge became sincere and sincerely sincere about being a father to himself and to him. Kate MiddletonThe three children: Prince george (6) Princess charlotte (5) and Prince louis (2)
For him, he explained that being a father is rewarding and "one of the most terrifying,quot; of his life. He also talked about how having children brought back memories and old wounds from their mother, Princess DianaDeath.
Speaking in a new documentary, Soccer, Prince William and our mental health, the 37-year-old real sat with the former soccer player Marvin Sordell talk about parenting and the many ways it can affect your life.
"I became a father in 2017 for the first time and it was the most difficult time of my life," Marvin shares with Prince William in the documentary. "I found it very, very difficult."
The soccer star explains that he grew up without a father and that affected him when he became a first-time father. "I really struggled with my emotions at the time," he says.
When asked how he deals with the pressures of parenthood and how he manages his mental health, Prince William opened up.
"I identify with what you say," says the Duke of Cambridge. "Having children is the greatest life-changing moment, it really is."
And he adds: "I agree with you and I believe that when you have been through something traumatic in life: your father is not around, my mother dies when she was younger, your emotions return by leaps and bounds."
The 37-year-old man points out that having children is a "different phase in life," so when you have lost someone or are not around, it is challenging.
"There is no one to help you," he continues. "I definitely find it very, sometimes overwhelming. Catherine and I support each other and go through those moments together. We evolve and learn together."
"But I do agree with you," he continues. "Emotionally, things come out of nowhere that you never expect or that you think you have faced. I can relate to what you are saying about the children to come. It is one of the most incredible moments in life. But it is also one of the most terrifying. "
The documentary will air on Thursday May 28 on BBC One in the UK.
